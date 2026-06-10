Murringo Public School has skipped into the June long weekend with their students taking part in Jump Rope For Heart on Friday 6 June.

Along with skipping into a day of fitness, students also raised almost $1200 for the Heart Foundation.

Students also welcomed 10 students from Maimaru Public School as well as Heart Foundation Ambassador, and World Jump Rope Champion Luke Boon.

Murringo Public School's Allison Jackson said it was an amazing day, with students from kindy to year six taking part.

During the event, participants perofmed some tricks with the school's skipping teams putting on three performances of a variety of tricks. During the day, the longest continuous skipping reached two minutes and 38 seconds.

World Jump Rope Champion Luke Boon also taught the students some new skills to go with the ones they have already learned, and put on a demonstration for the students.

Luke said it was an absolute pleasure to visit Murringo Public School for their Jump Rope for Heart Day last Friday.

"The students brought so much energy and enthusiasm, and it was great to see them throwing themselves into every challenge with a smile on their face," he said.

"What made the day particularly special for me is that I actually started skipping through my own school's Jump Rope for Heart program 24 years ago. Back then, I was just a kid having fun with a rope in the playground.

"If you had told me that one day I'd travel the world, win 75 World Championship titles and become the most decorated athlete in the history of the sport, I never would have believed you," Luke said.

"You never know where a simple opportunity like Jump Rope for Heart might lead. For most children, it's about having fun with their friends, learning a few new tricks and challenging themselves to get a little bit better each day.

"But along the way they're also building confidence, improving their fitness and developing healthy habits that can stay with them for life," Luke said,

Ms Jackson said it was great to see the kids embrace an opportunity to improve their fitness, try something new and try something new.

She said they would also like to thank LUke Boon and his fellow athletes for coming from Brisbane to do this day with them.

"One of the things I love most about jump rope is that kids don't really see it as exercise. They're too busy laughing, learning new skills and seeing what they're capable of.

The fitness benefits almost come as a bonus because they're enjoying themselves so much," Luke said.

"The students and staff at Murringo Public School should be incredibly proud of the event they put together. The atmosphere throughout the day was fantastic, and it was clear just how much support there is within the school community."