Services Australia’s Mobile Service Centre Blue Gum will be visiting Boorowa and several other towns across the Southern Tablelands, Snowy Monaro and South Coast regions of New South Wales in the coming weeks.

The mobile service centre will be offering the community easy access to Medicare and Centrelink services and can provide information about the National Disability Insurance Scheme and Department of Veterans’ Affairs services.

Blue Gum will visit Boorowa on Wednesday 6 May, adjacent to the courthouse on Queen Street. They will be there from 9:30am to 4pm.

Mobile service centres are 20 tonne trucks operated by staff from Services Australia, providing regional and rural Australians with friendly face-to-face services and tailored support. Staff on board this trip can help with:

Centrelink claims; payment and services information; updating information ; confirming documents and supporting information; myGov services; ocial work support and referrals; Medicare registrations and accessing online services through a self-service terminal.

The mobile service centre will also visit:

- Murrumbateman on Tuesday 5 May, near the Hercules Street playground on Hercules Street (9:30am to 4pm)

- Gunning on Thursday 7 May, opposite the post office on Yass Street (9am to 4pm)

- Taralga on Friday 8 May, near the memorial hall on Orchard Street (9:30am to 4pm)

- Crookwell on Monday 11 May, near the art gallery on Spring Street (9:30am to 4pm)

- Bundanoon on Tuesday 12 May, near the Bundanoon Club off Erith Street (9:30am to 4pm)

- Marulan on Wednesday 13 May, near the memorial park on George Street (9am to 4pm)

- Bungendore on Thursday 14 May, near Mick Sherd Oval on Gibraltar Street (10am to 3pm)

- Bemboka on Tuesday 19 May, near the memorial hall on Adams Street (9:30am to 4pm)

- Bombala on Wednesday 20 May, near Club Bombala on Maybe Street (9am to 4pm)

- Delegate on Thursday 21 May, near the Rural Transaction Centre on Bombala Street (9am to 3:30pm)

- Eden on Friday 22 May, near the community access centre on Mitchell Street (9am to 4pm)

- Merimbula on Monday 25 May, near the war memorial on Beach Street (9am to 4pm)

- Candelo on Tuesday 26 May, opposite the general store on William Street (9am to 4pm)

- Tathra on Wednesday 27 May, near the skate park on Andy Poole Drive (9am to 4pm)

- Cobargo on Thursday 28 May, near Town Park on Park Street (9:30am to 3pm)