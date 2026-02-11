Steph Cooke and Weddin Mayor Paul Best.

Weddin Shire Council Mayor Paul Best, together with Weddin Shire General Manager Matthew Sykes, and Mayors and General Managers from across the Cootamundra electorate, attended the annual Cootamundra Mayoral Summit hosted by Steph Cooke MP.

During the conference, the mayors, general managers and Steph Cooke discussed the priorities of and issues our local shires are facing.

"It was a valuable opportunity to discuss council and regional priorities and to provide our local member with clear direction on where we believe future advocacy for our region should be focused," Mayor Best said.

Three priorities areas across the electorate were highlighted during Ms Cooke's address to the media following the conference including health, water and roads.

"It was clear that water security, health and health infrastructure, and safer roads with increased road funding remain the top priorities across the region," Mayor Best said.

"For Weddin Shire, this means continued advocacy for the long-overdue upgrades to the Grenfell MPS, improvements to community health facilities, and the need for high-quality accommodation for nursing staff."

"We need to see three new hospitals in the Cootamundra electorate," Ms Cooke said.

As part of this, Ms Cooke highlighted the need for a new hospital in Cootamundra, as well as a new a multi-purpose service for Grenfell as well as a new MPS for the community of Coolamon and Ganmain.

"We have a situation there where nine bed licences have been granted by the federal government because they know there is a need there."

"Unfortunately, those bed licences are on paper only because the existing facility is unable to accommodate those nine beds and the staff that go with it to ensure that people can be cared for and take advantage of those beds," she said.

"That is simply not good enough and it's been more than 12 months now that we have been in this particular situation in Grenfell.

"So, as we go towards the state election, I will be calling on the NSW Government to commit to those three hospital projects, starting with Cootamundra, followed by Coolamon, Ganmain and Grenfell," Ms Cooke said.

Dr Michael Holland addressed the forum on behalf of the Minister for Health regarding health infrastructure across the region.

"It was disappointing to hear that while the Grenfell MPS has been assessed as eligible for inclusion on the NSW Capital Investment Plan, this does not guarantee a funding commitment," Mayor Best said.

"This reinforces the need for continued strong advocacy to ensure Grenfell remains a high priority within future funding assessments."

Following on, with several local government areas around the region going on to water restrictions, Ms Cooke said we are in a very dry time and this is the time when people are interested in a discussion around water security.

"We need to be having these discussions when we are not at the 11th hour like we seem to get year after year after year," she said.

Topping the list for water security issues in the region, Ms Cooke said, includes a new water treatment plant for Narrandera, the Boorawa Pipeline and future proofed sewage treatment plants.

Ms Cooke said the third key priority area is roads and road infrastructure.

On top of that list, Ms Cooke said, is the William Bradford Bridge not too far from here which is in need of widening or replacement as well as the upgrade of the Mary Gilmore Way level crossing which is critical.

"We've been running a trial there. It has indicated that to do more fundamentally and what we need to see there is an active crossing," she said.

"We need lights and moon gates. And the Mayor and I will continue to stand shoulder to shoulder with our community to make sure that that actually happens."