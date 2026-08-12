For Riverina local, Matilda, firmly believes young people deserve a real say in the decisions made about them. That is why when she came across National Youth Parliament, she didn't hesitate to apply. This month, Matilda will take part in an immersive five-day program of hands-on learning experiences, simulated parliamentary debates and workshops with parliamentary leaders, representing the federal electorate of Riverina.

For Matilda, the opportunity was too good to pass up.

"I am passionate about young people gaining a voice on matters that affect them, and when I discovered National Youth Parliament, I thought it was a great opportunity to encourage that in myself and others into the future," Matilda said.

"I hope the program helps me gain a greater sense of empowerment to speak up, build stronger collaboration and communication skills, and foster a deeper understanding of Australia's parliamentary system."

Growing up in the Riverina, Matilda has seen firsthand what falls through the cracks in rural and regional Australia, particularly for children and families in unique circumstances.

"The issues I care about most are anything affecting youth, education, protection and safety. I’m also passionate about matters affecting rural and regional Australians like me, and providing greater support and understanding for families with unique family dynamics, such as out-of-home care and kinship care," she said.

"Transport, medical and agriculture I would view as the most important matters to the Riverina and many other rural electorates."

For Matilda, this connects to a bigger question about who democracy currently serves.

"Young people don't feel heard, understood, or have much faith in decisions being made about them. I don't think my generation feels heard in our parliament."

"Democracy is a system that a large number of people don't get to experience. Helping foster a greater sense of power for young people in democratic governments is essential to moving forward," Matilda said.