Larissa Rolls is preparing to shave off her hair in an effort to raise funds for the Young Oncology Unit and support local cancer patients in honour of her beloved friend Tania.

The fundraiser was inspired by the loss of Tania who passed away in January at just 49 years of age after a battle with breast cancer.

"Tania spoke so highly of the oncology unit during her treatment," Larissa said.

"I wanted to do something in her honour and give back to a service that meant so much to her."

The event which will be held at the Grenfell Bowling Club on Friday 3 July will feature raffles, auctions and fundraising activities with all proceeds going directly to Young Oncology.

The money raised will be used to improve patient comfort and help create a more welcoming environment for those undergoing treatment.

Larissa said while some people have called her brave for shaving her head, she sees things differently.

"They (those with cancer) don't choose to lose their hair. I'm choosing to do it and it will grow back."

The head shave follows a previous fundraiser seven years ago when Larissa dyed her hair pink for breast cancer awareness.

This time she wanted to do something more significant.

"My hair is pretty long and I thought if I'm going to do something, let's do something meaningful."

Funds raised will help the oncology unit continue providing support and comfort for patients whether through equipment, furnishings, blankets or potentially additional treatment resources.

"Chemo chairs are expensive and everything they do is about making patients feel more comfortable and at east while they're having treatment," Larissa said.

"If we can help make that experience a little easier for someone, that's what it's all about."

The fundraiser has already received overwhelming support from across the community.

"The Grenfell and Young communities have been phenomenal.

"Tania was very well respected and very well loved."

For Larissa supporting local oncology services is especially important in rural communities where access to healthcare can often mean travelling long distances.

"We're very lucky to have a service like this so close to home.

"For Tania, being able to drive half an hour for treatment instead of travelling much further made a huge difference for her and her family."

Larissa believes supporting and maintaining these regional health services is vital for the community.

"If we don't support our rural services we risk losing them to bigger centres.

"This is about making things easier for future patients and their families."

Cancer's impact reaches far beyond any one family Larissa said, pointing to the increasing number of younger people being diagnosed with various forms of the disease.

At the heart of the fundraiser is the memory of a cherished friendship.

"Tania and I spoke every day. We had a very close bond," Larissa said.

"I was very lucky to have a friend like Tania. This is just my way of giving back and honouring someone who gave so much to everyone around her."

The event will include multiple raffles, auction items and donation opportunities with online donations available at paynswhealth.health.nsw.gov.au/donations

Members of the Young Oncology nursing team are also expected to attend making the evening even more special for those involved.

The community is encouraged to come along and support Larissa as she 'shaves the locks' and support Young Oncology to ensure local cancer patients continue receiving the best possible care close to home.

Larissa's head shave will kick off from 7pm with mega auctions to follow at 7.30pm.