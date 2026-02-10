Transport for NSW launched a new social media campaign that is working to engage and educate young drivers about the dangers of fatigue while behind the wheel.

The social media campaign was implemented following a spike in fatigue related deaths involving young people over the last few years.

Transport for NSW released an interactive experience via Snapchat targeting drivers aged between 17 and 39 and uses an AR lens in the aim to help reduyce fatigue related driving incidents.

Transport for NSW secretary Josh Murray hopes the 'Tired Test' will make drivers aware of how tiredness slows reaction time and demonstrates how fatigue can affect their driving.

"Last year fatigue was a casual factor in almost a quarter of all deaths on our roads - that's 75 people who were missing from around the table this holiday period," Mr Murray said.

"Of those 75 people, more than 40 per cent were aged between 17 and 39.

"These were young people just getting started in life, the group where they're just finishing school or university, starting careers, becoming young parents, people whose lives were cut short drastically early and are loved and missed by many."

Mr Murray said all were impacted by fatigue behind the wheel.

"We are always looking for new ways to engage road users and get our road safety messages out, research shows Gen Z and younger millennials aren't as engaged with traditional media as their older counterparts, so social media is a great way to reach them with short, sharp messages," he said.

"We've already seen over three million plays of the filter in its first month of release, which is driving a new conversation around driving tired."

The Snapchat filter is part of Transport for NSW's 'Don't Trust Your Tired Self' campaign, which aims to remind drivers of the signs of fatigue and encourage them to take preventative measures so they can lower their own risk of being involved in a crash.

"It's incredibly important the risk of fatigue is not underestimated, and drivers and riders need to take a proactive approach, making sure they've had a good night's sleep before they start their trip, being aware of early warning signs like yawning or poor concentration and making sure they take breaks and share the driving," Mr Murray said.

"As holidays come to an end, if you're on the road - whether it's a short trip to the shops for last minute school supplies or a longer trip home from a summer break, please don't trust your tired self - be aware of the signs of fatigue so you and everyone around you on the road can make it to your destination safely."