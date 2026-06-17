For more than four decades, the Lambing Flat Young Regional Branch of the Fellowship of Australian Writers has been encouraging local people to put pen to paper, and 2026 is shaping up as one of its busiest years yet.

Now in its 44th year, the group continues to attract new members while fostering a supportive environment for writers of all ages, interests and experience levels.

President Jennifer Haynes believes the group's longevity comes down to the dedication of its members and a shared passion for storytelling.

"We're a supportive, encouraging and friendly group," she said.

One of the most noticeable changes this year has been the arrival of new members who have helped strengthen the group's online presence through social media and a dedicated website.

The group has already celebrated several successes in 2026. Earlier this year members gathered to celebrate the release of local author Steve Thompson's debut memoir, Back Home, while self-published author Daisy Joseph-Cole shared her experiences and practical advice with members during a guest presentation.

The achievements of members continue to demonstrate the strength of local writing talent. Group member Maree Myhill recently placed fifth in the 2026 Elyne Mitchell Photo Story Award with her story, True Gentleman.

Written to the theme Legends of the High Country, the story paid tribute to her late friend Max Oldfield, a respected horseman who passed away in Young last year at the age of 97. Inspired by a photograph Maree had taken of three brumbies in the mountains, the piece reflected on Oldfield's horsemanship and quiet, gentlemanly nature.

The group's annual poetry and short story competition is another success story. What began as a local competition has grown steadily over the years and now attracts entries from every state and territory in Australia.

"It's grown from something local into something national," Ms Haynes said.

The 44th National Writing Competition includes poetry and short story sections with categories for all ages. Entries opened on June 1 and will close on September 18, with organisers expecting submissions from across the country.

The competition will be officially launched on July 21 by international award-winning children's author Deborah Abela.

Before then, members and visitors will have the opportunity to hear from Young's 2026 Citizen of the Year and acclaimed bush poet Ted Webber, who will be guest speaker at the group's July 13 meeting in the Ibis Room at Young Services Club.

The fellowship meets on the second Monday of each month and welcomes writers working across a wide range of genres, including poetry, memoir, family history, fiction, children's literature and short stories.

For those who have always wanted to write but never known where to begin, Ms Haynes said the group provides a welcoming place to learn, share ideas and develop confidence.

"You don't have to be an experienced writer," she said. "If you've ever wanted to write, come along and see what it's all about."

New members are always welcome.