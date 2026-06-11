Leo Ignatius Fogarty bought a prune orchard, ‘Clonwell’ at Quamby in 1930. He added soft fruits to the prunes and then bred Merino-Corriedales, selling fat lambs.

He married May Edith Wilcox at Grenfell in 1931 and served in the Voluntary Defence Corps during World War II. In 1952, Leo was made one of the trustees of the Maimuru Public Hall Site.

Leo was a member of the Young District Hospital Board from June 1955 until leaving the district in 1965. He also ran for the Burrangong Shire Council in 1959 but was not elected.

May was a member of the Young and District Hospital Auxiliary and Country Women’s Association. Their daughter Sylvia and two sons Neal and Allen were born at Young.

Leo was born on 16 February 1903 to Edmund ‘Ned’ Fogarty and his wife Mary née Brislan who were farmers at Ardlethan. They moved to Trundle in the Parkes district in 1914.

Ned died there in 1916. In the 1930s Mary moved with two of her four sons, Edmund Bernard, Kevin Stanislaus and her youngest daughter Mary Margaret ‘Molly’ to Brock Street, Young.

Mary was born at Tumbarumba on 7 June 1866 to Patrick and Bridget Agnes Brislan. She married Ned Fogarty on 30 January 1896 at The Rock in the Wagga Wagga district. Ned’s parents were Phillip and Catherine Fogarty who migrated from Tipperary, Ireland to Victoria in the 1860s.

Ned was born on 12 September 1869 at Lancefield, Victoria and his brother Phillip was born at Rochester in 1872. The family moved to the Ardlethan area in the 1880s where the brothers later took up land.

Phillip, the brothers’ father, died at Cowabbie in 1925 and Phillip, Ned’s brother, died at Ardlethan in 1958.

Ned and Mary’s son, Edmund was a labourer and he died at Young on 30 December 1977. Prior to coming to Young in 1932, Kevin ‘followed farming pursuits in the Trundle, Tullamore and Eugowra districts.’

‘For a time he worked with his late uncle, Philip Fogarty of Murrell Creek Park, Ardlethan.’ His hobbies included bowling and he was a popular member of the Young Bowling Club where he was presented with a Veterans badge.

Mary ‘Molly’ married Oswald Edward Price, a farmer, in 1937 at Young. She died on 20 August 1998.

Leo and his sisters, Alice and Molly, donated two jewellery boxes owned by their mother Mary, two silver pocket watches which had belonged to their brother Kevin and uncle Phillip, and some other items from the family to the Young Historical Museum in 1981. Leo died at Wyoming near Gosford in 1987 and his wife May died in 2001.