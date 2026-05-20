Elders Young is preparing to bring local producers and industry experts together later this month, with an Information Breakfast aimed at strengthening connections and supporting regional farming businesses.

The breakfast, to be held at the Elders Young branch on Friday, May 29, will feature speakers and staff from a range of rural sectors including finance, livestock, agronomy, wool, real estate, insurance and rural products.

Elders Young finance specialist Alyssa Thompson said the event was designed to give local producers an opportunity to connect directly with the branch’s specialists and learn more about the services available to support farming operations.

“It’s about being that trusted and present advisor within the farming community,” Ms Thompson said.

“We want people to come in, have a coffee, grab something to eat, and have the chance to speak with our team about the different aspects of their businesses.”

Ms Thompson said while the Hilltops region had experienced relatively positive seasonal conditions compared with some other areas of New South Wales, it remained important for producers to stay informed as farming practices, technologies and market conditions continued to evolve.

“Things change so rapidly in agriculture, so it’s important to keep communication open with customers and make sure they know support is available,” she said.

The event will also highlight the broad range of services available through the local Elders branch, from crop and livestock advice through to finance, insurance, wool services and rural real estate.

“We have people here working across many different areas of agriculture and rural business, and events like this help connect producers with the right expertise for their individual needs,” Ms Thompson said.

She said the breakfast was also intended to provide local producers with an opportunity to step away briefly from busy workloads during the sowing season and spend time networking with others in the industry.

“It’s a chance for people to come together, have a chat, and take a couple of hours out of the morning before heading back to the farm,” she said.

The Elders Young Information Breakfast will be held from 8am on Friday, May 29, at the Elders Young branch, 44 Old Temora Road, Young. Breakfast and refreshments will be provided. To register or for more information call Alyssa Thompson on 0409 875 148.