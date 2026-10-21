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Licensed shooters wait months for permits as Boorowa gun sales stall

<p>Matt Corkhill of Southwest Shooting Supplies. PHOTO: Dean Franklin</p>\\n
<p>Matt Corkhill of Southwest Shooting Supplies. PHOTO: Dean Franklin</p>\\n

Matt Corkhill of Southwest Shooting Supplies. PHOTO: Dean Franklin

Why a Boorowa dealer says new gun laws have missed their target
Dean Franklin
October 21, 2026 • 05:00

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