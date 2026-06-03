A learner driver will face court today over three alleged pursuits in the state’s south yesterday.

About 4pm (Wednesday 3 June 2026), officers attached to Traffic and Highway Patrol Command were patrolling the Hume Highway, Goulburn, when they attempted to stop a Haval station wagon.

Police allege the car was travelling at 160km/h in a signposted 110km/h speed zone.

When the driver allegedly failed to stop as directed, a pursuit was initiated but was terminated shortly after due to safety concerns.

About 4.30pm the same day, officers detected the same vehicle travelling south on the Hume Highway, Manton.

The pursuit was reinitiated; however, was again terminated due to safety concerns.

About 5.20pm the same day, the vehicle was detected travelling west on Burley Griffen Way, Harden.

A pursuit was initiated again with the driver coming to a stop a short time later.

The Learner driver – a 23-year-old man – and a passenger – an 18-year-old woman – were arrested at the scene.

The 23-year-old man was subjected to a roadside drug test which allegedly returned a positive result for methamphetamine.

During a search of the vehicle, several items were seized including 15g of cannabis, 11g of methamphetamine and a knife.

The pair were taken to Young Police Station where the 23-year-old man was charged with police pursuit (three counts), learner Excess Speed more than 45km/h, possess prohibited drug (two counts), and custody of a knife in a public place.

The 18-year-old woman was released from custody following investigations.

The man was refused bail to appear at Bail Division Local Court 5 today (Thursday 4 June 2026).