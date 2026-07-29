At just 25, Jessica Ryan isn't chasing titles.

She's chasing greater awareness and understanding for the industry she loves.

Raised on her family's farm near Harden, Ms Ryan has spent her life immersed in agriculture. Now, after being elected to the Board of NSW Farmers, she is determined to ensure the people making decisions about farming truly understand the people living it.

Her election places the young local among the leadership of one of Australia's most influential agricultural organisations, following years of steadily taking on greater responsibility within the association.

But for Ms Ryan, the appointment is about far more than personal achievement.

It's about closing what she describes as one of agriculture's biggest challenges — the gap between those who grow Australia's food and those who make decisions affecting the industry.

Ms Ryan said her discussions with ministers had highlighted the importance of farmers sharing their practical knowledge with decision-makers.

"They've encouraged us to keep talking to them and to keep those lines of communication open," she said.

"There is often a gap between policy ideals and the realities of farming."

Those conversations convinced Ms Ryan she wanted to help shape the discussion from within the organisation.

"I like to stand up for what I believe in," she said.

"I love this industry and I want to be involved in the conversations that shape its future."

Ms Ryan's leadership journey with NSW Farmers began in 2022 after receiving a NSW Farmers scholarship while completing the final year of her Business Management degree at Charles Sturt University.

What followed was a steady progression through the organisation's leadership ranks.

She became active in the Young Farmers network, was elected Vice Chair of the Harden–Boorowa Branch, joined the Grains Committee, was chosen to represent Region 8 on the Executive Council, and last year was elected Chair of the NSW Farmers Young Farmers Council.

This year, she took another step.

Addressing approximately 300 delegates at the NSW Farmers Annual Conference, Ms Ryan urged members to judge her not by her age, but by her commitment to the industry.

"I'm not asking people to vote for youth over experience," she told delegates.

"I'm asking them to vote for someone who loves the industry, loves the association and wants to be part of the conversation."

Ms Ryan was elected to the Board and believes she is its youngest member.

She admits she didn't expect the result.

"I went in excited just to have the opportunity to stand up and speak," she said.

"I hoped for it, but I didn't think I'd get there."

"I'm incredibly grateful for the trust people placed in me."

"There are some incredible people on the Board who I really look up to, and I'm excited to learn from them and contribute."

Back home, Ms Ryan and her partner recently returned to the family farm, where she combines office responsibilities with her growing leadership role in the agricultural sector.

Her ambition extends well beyond the farm gate.

Among the issues closest to her heart is ensuring young people can see a future in regional Australia, both in agriculture and in the communities that support it.

That includes making farming more accessible for first-generation farmers, supporting young agricultural leaders and helping country communities attract and retain essential workers such as doctors and teachers.

When asked what she hoped to achieve during her time on the Board, the answer came quickly.

"My goal is awareness," she said simply.

"It feels like, even though social media keeps growing, it hasn't closed the knowledge gap between rural Australia and metropolitan Australia."

For Ms Ryan, the future of farming won't be shaped solely in paddocks.

It will also be shaped in boardrooms, around Cabinet tables and in the conversations that influence policy.

Her goal is simple — to make sure the voice from the paddock is never lost along the way.