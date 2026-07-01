One of Young's most recognisable vacant buildings could finally be one step closer to action, with Hilltops Council confirming investigations are underway into the former Mercy Care site in Campbell Street.

The issue was raised at the recent council meeting by Councillor Neil Langford, who said the deteriorating property had become the subject of growing concern within the community.

Cr Langford said he had been approached by numerous residents about the long-vacant building, with some considering launching a public petition before bringing their concerns to him.

"The building has been vacant for over 20 years and people are asking what can be done about it," he said.

During the meeting, Cr Langford thanked Council staff for acting promptly on the matter, advising councillors that an inspection had already been carried out and that Council was now awaiting a report from NSW Fire before determining what further compliance action, if any, may be available.

He said there was a legal process that had to be followed before any further action could be taken.

The former Mercy Care site occupies a prominent position on one of Young's main entrances and has remained vacant for two decades.

Cr Langford said residents had expressed concerns about safety and the property's continued deterioration and wanted to see progress made.

While the compliance process is still in its early stages, Cr Langford said he was hopeful more information would become available once the outstanding reports had been received.

Further updates are expected as Council's compliance process continues.