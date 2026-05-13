With the important work nurses do in the healthcare system being celebrated on Tuesday as part of International Nurses Day, we spoke with a local nurse Mincy Mathew about her nursing journey which took her across three countries.

International Nurses Day is celebrated around the world every year on 12 May and celebrates and acknowledges the compassion, professionalism, and round-the-clock commitment of nurses caring for patients in the public health system.

As the single largest workforce group in NSW Health, nurses are there at every turn, making a real difference to the care and experience of patients and their families and carers.

Mincy Mathew, who currently works at Mercy Place Mount St Joseph's, said she became a nurse as she wanted a career where she could genuinely make a difference in people's lives.

Ms Mathew said her mother was also an inspiration as she was also a nurse, and watching her care for others with compassion made Ms Mathew want to choose this profession as well.

For those looking at what they want to do professionally, Ms Mathew said she would encourage people to become a nurse, as despite the challenges as it is an amazing profession and a privilege to take care of people in their most vulnerable moments.

"We are not taking care of machines, we are taking care of people in their vulnerable moments and in difficult situations," she said.

"Nursing can be challenging at times but it is a beautiful and rewarding profession, so International Nurses Day is a moment to celebrate all of the am,azing nurses and healthcare workers all over the world."

Ms Mathew began nursing in her home country of India in 2017 before undertaking more study in 2019 with the aim of working as a nurse internationally.

She moved to Dublin, Ireland in 2021 and worked in aged care and university hospitals for four years before making the leap to warmer climes in Australia in 2025.

Ms Mathew said it was a privilege to work across several countries and gain the experience of different health care services.

Ms Mathew said she decided to move to Australia due to the climate and the fact Australia respects multiculturalism.

"Australia is one of the best countries abroad for nurses in their career opportunities especially in regional areas," she said,

Having worked in aged care nursing, Ms Mathew said they can get to know more about their patients and allows them to make more personal connections.

Ms Mathew said working in a regional location also helps to build a closer relationship with their residents and families.