As International Day of Yoga approaches on 21 June, local residents are being encouraged to explore the benefits of a practice that has become increasingly popular for supporting both physical and mental wellbeing.

International Day of Yoga is celebrated around the world each year to raise awareness of the many benefits yoga can bring to people of all ages and abilities.

While many people associate yoga with flexibility or advanced poses, practitioners say the practice is about much more than physical movement. Yoga combines gentle exercise, breathing techniques, relaxation and mindfulness, helping participants develop greater strength, balance and resilience.

Interest in wellbeing activities has continued to grow in regional communities, with more people looking for ways to manage stress, improve mobility and maintain social connections.

Local yoga teacher Danette Watson believes yoga may be more relevant today than ever.

"We spend so much time sitting in cars, at computers and in chairs, while at the same time living with constant stimulation and demands on our attention," she said.

"There seems to be more stress, anxiety and overwhelm than ever before."

Ms Watson said one of the biggest misconceptions about yoga was that it is simply a form of stretching or exercise.

"Yoga addresses both the physical and the mental aspects of wellbeing," she said.

Research continues to highlight the connection between physical activity, breathing, relaxation techniques and mental wellbeing. Yoga's focus on combining movement with breath and mindfulness has seen it embraced by people of all ages and fitness levels.

Ms Watson said modern psychology and mental health research was increasingly recognising the strong connection between the mind and body.

"We're now learning through psychology and mental health research what yoga has understood for a very long time — that our mental wellbeing is intimately connected to what is happening in the body," she said.

Importantly, yoga is not limited to younger or highly flexible participants. Many classes are designed to accommodate different ages, fitness levels and physical abilities, allowing people to work at their own pace.

International Day of Yoga also serves as a reminder that wellbeing does not always require complicated solutions. Sometimes the simple act of slowing down, breathing deeply and taking time to move mindfully can make a positive difference.

As awareness of mental health and wellbeing continues to grow, practices such as yoga are helping many people find practical ways to care for both body and mind.