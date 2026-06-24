What began as a simple idea to help students find work experience placements has evolved into an initiative opening young people's eyes to the career opportunities available right on their doorstep.

Year 9 students at Boorowa Central School, along with Year 10 students who had not secured work experience placements, recently took part in the school's Industry Week program, spending four days meeting employers, visiting workplaces and discovering the wide range of careers available throughout Boorowa.

The initiative was developed by Careers Advisor Elizabeth Moorby after she noticed many students were struggling to organise work experience because they simply didn't know what opportunities existed locally.

"I found a lot of kids didn't really know anyone," Ms Moorby said.

"They found it really hard to find work experience."

Building on the success of a trade-focused event held last year, Ms Moorby and fellow staff members designed a program that combined workplace visits with presentations from local employers and industry professionals.

Students began the week learning practical employability skills, including interview techniques, workplace communication and even the importance of a confident handshake, before hearing from and visiting representatives across hospitality, local government, health care, emergency services, banking and finance, scientific research, trades, education and child care, veterinary science, law, agriculture, automotive industries and energy services. Local businesses and organisations generously gave their time to support the program.

Students also visited local workplaces including the hospital, family day care service, veterinary clinic, building sites, an energy depot and other businesses, gaining firsthand insight into the day-to-day realities of different careers.

For many students, the experience broadened their understanding of the career opportunities available within their own community.

"A few of the kids said, 'I didn't realise all of these jobs were available,'" Ms Moorby said.

After hearing from Young Motors, one student remarked, "I didn't realise there were so many jobs in car sales. I didn't realise you employed so many people."

Another student who thought they had already decided on a career left the week with a very different outlook.

"One kid told me he thought he knew what he wanted to do and now he's got too many options," Ms Moorby said with a laugh.

Student feedback reflected the impact of the program.

One described Industry Week as "an eye opener", while another said it had "opened my eyes a lot about what is available in Boorowa and has got me thinking about my future".

While career exploration was the primary focus, Ms Moorby said another theme emerged naturally throughout the week.

"The one thing I noticed about everyone who came in and spoke was that they all talked about their involvement in the community," she said.

"They spoke about wanting to give back, whether it was playing on a football team, serving on a committee or sponsoring local events."

She believes that message is just as important as introducing students to career pathways, demonstrating the important role local businesses and organisations play in strengthening regional communities.

Darren Manton, Branch Manager of Community Bank Boorowa, said the bank was proud to support the initiative.

"We were proud to be part of the Boorowa Central School Industry Experience presentations," Mr Manton said.

"Supporting our young people as they explore future career opportunities and discover how they can make a positive contribution to their community is something we are passionate about."

Industry Week was funded through the school's careers allocation, allowing students to participate at no additional cost while strengthening connections between classroom learning and the world of work.

Following the success of the inaugural program, Ms Moorby hopes to make Industry Week an annual event and expand it further by including even more workplaces and industries across the Hilltops region.

For students still deciding what the future might hold, Industry Week demonstrated that rewarding careers, strong community connections and opportunities to make a difference can all be found close to home.