In a region where agriculture shapes both the landscape and the economy, a Boorowa forum later this month will focus on a growing question — how Aboriginal land management can work alongside modern farming in practical ways.

The Aboriginal Farming Forum, to be held on Tuesday, April 28 from 9am to 3pm at the Boorowa Ex-Services Club, will bring together farmers, landholders and organisations to explore how cultural knowledge and contemporary agriculture can intersect on the ground.

Hosted by South East Local Land Services, the event will include Aboriginal and non-Indigenous farmers, Local Aboriginal Land Councils, Landcare groups, council representatives and local landholders, with a focus on learning, discussion and connection.

The day will look at specific practices such as cool burning and cultural site identification, alongside the lived experiences of Aboriginal farmers and landholders working within modern agricultural systems.

Among the speakers is Josh Gilbert, author of Australia’s Agricultural Identity – An Aboriginal Yarn, who said the forum would focus on the practical integration of Aboriginal cultural land management within contemporary farming.

In a recent social media post, Mr Gilbert said the aim was to move beyond recognition and towards functional partnerships between landholders, Local Aboriginal Land Councils and Landcare groups, with a focus on measurable environmental and agricultural outcomes.

The forum will also feature a panel including representatives from Onerwal Local Aboriginal Land Council, Hilltops Council and local landholders, bringing together a mix of cultural, agricultural and governance perspectives.

While conversations around land management are often broad, the focus of this forum is on what can be applied in real settings — and how relationships between landholders and Aboriginal groups can translate into practical outcomes.