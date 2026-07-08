The Young Hospital Auxiliary held its July meeting on Thursday 1 July at the Young Services Club.

Having held a very successful luncheon for members and guests on Sunday 14 June, Members were now looking forward to planning their next major fund raising event, that of the Open Gardens Day.

Several gardens will be opened in and around Young on Sunday 1 November.

The Auxiliary will be conducting a raffle which will be drawn at the Open Gardens day.

There are three major prizes which President Janice Ward believes everyone would be very happy to win. All three prizes will go towards helping the family budget.

Substantial prizes of groceries, meat and fuel are involved.

The first raffle selling day will be at Bunnings on Thursday 9 July from 9am to 5.30pm. Tickets are $5 each.

The Auxiliary was very pleased to receive a donation of $1500 from the Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

Branch manager, Ms Sarah Sullivan, presented Auxiliary President Janice Ward with a cheque for $1500 as part of the Bank’s program of the 2026 Community Donation.

The program enables the Bank to award grants to community organisations each year to support the wellbeing of Australians.

Mrs Ward thanked the Bank for its generosity.

On Thursday 6 August at 10.30 am the Auxiliary will hold its Annual General Meeting in the meeting room at the Young Hospital. Election of office bearers and awards of service will occur. Visitors and new members are very welcome to attend.