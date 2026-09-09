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Hospital Auxiliary hear from expert on ageing well

<p>Young Hospital Auxiliary President Janice Ward with guest Speaker Mark Kinsela. PHOTO: Supplied</p>\\n
<p>Young Hospital Auxiliary President Janice Ward with guest Speaker Mark Kinsela. PHOTO: Supplied</p>\\n

Young Hospital Auxiliary President Janice Ward with guest Speaker Mark Kinsela. PHOTO: Supplied

Group also planning for upcoming Open Gardens event.
September 9, 2026 • 08:00
Updated, September 17, 2026 • 12:16

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