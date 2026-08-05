The Hilltops Community Hub has celebrated 15 years of helping connect and support the community with a morning tea on 28 July.

The Hub officially formed in 2011 when they got official funding to operate and bring on a manager in an almost full time capacity.

Hilltops Community Hub's Naomi Peters said they began in the early years by canvassing the community to find out they wanted in their community spaces, as well as shoring up the committee.

Following on with they, Mrs Peters said they set to work getting to know and support the local Hilltops community.

Mrs Peters said they spent a lot of time promoting the Hub so people knew they were there and the Hub was there to offer them events and activities.

"We have everything from arts and craft here to special interest stuff like a pottery workshop but we also do a lot of parenting programs," she said.

"Our focus is on parents and families with children that are 0 to 18."

Then mayor tuart Freudenstein along with Naomi Peters cuts the ribbon in celebration of the official opening of the Hilltops Community Hub 15 years ago.

Mrs Peters said while they have that focus, they are there for the whole community and are about promoting community connections, particularly for those who may not have extended family support system in the Hilltops.

Along with their regular events and activities the Hilltops Community Hub also family support services, which provides support for people facing a variety of issues including family relationships, child development, housing issues and financial literacy.

Mrs Peters said the Community Hub have a really broad spectrum of things they do and they are really lucky to be able to do that.

Looking forward, Mrs Peters said they aim to continue on with their programs.

Community members helped celebrate the Hilltops Community Hub's 15th year.

Over the next twelve to eighteen months, Mrs Peters said they will also do some fundraising to support their program of shelving of free food and other basic supplies.

Ms Peters said they also want to thank all of their volunteers and staff, as well as everyone who came before them, including the Young Neighbourhood Centre, their overarching organisation, which has been serving the community for more than forty years.