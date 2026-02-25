Southern Tablelands Arts has announced the recipients for the annual Country Arts Support Program (CASP), with one local exhibition selected as one of the recipients.

CASP is an annual small grants program that's been funding local arts activities for decades.

CASP supports a creative, vibrant and resilient arts and cultural sector that engages with diverse audiences and communities.

The Hilltops winner is one of nine creative projects that will recieve Southern Tablelands Arts CASP funding in 2026.

Ethchings and drawings to be exhibited in an exhibition titled 'Every Object Tells a Story' in the Boorowa Museum Print Studio as part of the Hilltops Off the Beaten Track Art and Cultural Trail (HOBTRACK).

The exhibition will highlight the many interesting and unusual objects not only in local collections such as the Boorowa Museum and the Young Museum, but also in international collections.

Every Object Tells a Story is a thoughtful exhibition of artist' prints and drawings by local artists Denise Scholz-Wulfing and Kirsten Griffiths, exploring the deep connection between objects, memory and emotion.

Objects can carry stories in all kinds of ways - the story of a person's love for something, a historical narrative, or the quiet meaning attached to an object through lived experience.

This exhibition draws inspiration from objects, details and fragments, inviting visitors to look closer and reflect on what we choose to keep, treasure and remember.

With a gentle focus on both historical artefacts and personal keepsakes, this exhibition highlights something universal: we all have objects that matter to us, and they often hold more emotion and memory than we realise.

In 2025 the Hilltops recipient was "Editors Realm" The Art of Making Movies and Special Effects.

Professional editor for film and television, Kevin Greaves from Reload Productions will present the art of movie making and special effects used in a special documentary bringing local artist, sculptor and composer together on the Big Screen at Southern Cross Cinema.

This event was the opening night for HOBTRACK last year.

The CASP panel had their work cut out for them with 26 submissions recieved in the 2026 round.

Every Object Tells A Story will be open on March 14, 19, 21, 26, 28 and 29 at the Boorowa Museum, 35 Marsden Street.

The Boorowa Museum is open Thursdays between 10am and 1pm and Saturday between 10am and 4pm.

There will also be a special Sunday opening for HOBTRACK on March 29 between 10am and 1pm.

Denise and Kirsten will also be giving a presentation and demonstration on all three Saturdays of HOBTRACK.