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National award winners

<p>Harden Grange facility manager Laura Knight alongside Apollo Alliance advisory representative Melissa Pinney. PHOTOS: Supplied</p>\\n
<p>Harden Grange facility manager Laura Knight alongside Apollo Alliance advisory representative Melissa Pinney. PHOTOS: Supplied</p>\\n

Harden Grange facility manager Laura Knight alongside Apollo Alliance advisory representative Melissa Pinney. PHOTOS: Supplied

Local aged care facility wins best in category for Australia and New Zealand
Russ Haylock
October 14, 2026 • 05:00

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