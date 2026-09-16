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Depression, anxiety and PTSD: knowing the difference

<p>PHOTO: Adobe Stock - By WMSTUDIO</p>\\n
<p>PHOTO: Adobe Stock - By WMSTUDIO</p>\\n

PHOTO: Adobe Stock - By WMSTUDIO

Depression, anxiety and PTSD get lumped together — but they're not the same, and treating them the same rarely works.
Understanding what sets these three conditions apart is step one.
September 16, 2026 • 02:00

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