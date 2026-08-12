Local residents are being invited to help shape the future of aged care in the Hilltops, with expressions of interest now open for membership of the Harden Grange Consumer Advisory Committee (CAC).

The committee gives residents of Harden Grange, their families and the wider Harden-Murrumburrah community a direct say in the quality of care and services delivered at the Grange. Feedback gathered by the committee will also inform the National Consumer Advisory Body for Apollo Care, meaning the views of Hilltops locals will be heard well beyond our own district.

Set on peaceful acreage beside the Murrumburrah-Harden District Hospital, Harden Grange is an important community asset. It allows older members of the twin towns to receive residential aged care, including dementia support, palliative care and respite while staying close to home, surrounded by familiar faces, rather than having to move away from family and friends to larger centres.

Current chair of the Consumer Advisory Committee, Melissa Pinney, said the committee exists so that the people who know Harden Grange best can help shape it.

“Harden Grange belongs to this community, and the Consumer Advisory Committee makes sure it stays that way,” Melissa said.

“We’re looking for people who care about our older residents and are willing to listen - to sit down with residents, hear what’s working and what could be better, and bring that feedback to the table. You don’t need any special qualifications, just a genuine interest in the wellbeing of the people who call the Grange home.”

Committee member Deborah de Graaff knows first-hand how much the Grange means to local families - both of her parents are residents of Harden Grange.

“With Mum and Dad both living at the Grange, I see every day what a difference good care makes, not just to residents but to their families too,” Deborah said.

“Being on the committee means I can speak up for them and for the other residents. It’s includes a commitment of time, but it’s incredibly rewarding to know their voices are being heard.”

Nominations are open to residents of Harden Grange, family members and representatives of residents, and members of the local community. The role is voluntary. Those nominating will need to commit to attending committee meetings a minimum of three times a year, and to making time to liaise with residents to gain feedback about their needs.

Nomination forms are available from Harden Grange reception, and completed forms must be returned by Monday, 31 August 2026. Questions can be directed to Melissa Pinney, Chair of the Consumer Advisory Committee, on 0412 325 895.