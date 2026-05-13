The Harden Rodeo has once again proven its value to the local community - not only as a great regional event, but as a powerful force for good - helping Cans for Can Assist surpass its $25,000 fundraising target.

Following a hugely successful weekend, Can Assist Harden-Murrumburrah has confirmed that $580 was raised through container donations at the rodeo, pushing the initiative beyond its end-of-April goal of $25,000.

The Cans for Can Assist initiative, led by local volunteer Steve Pinney, has raised funds through the collection and recycling of cans, bottles and plastics since 2023, supporting local families undergoing cancer treatment.

Can Assist President Carol Barker said the result highlights the strength of the Harden-Murrumburrah community.

“To reach this milestone is incredible, and events like the Harden Rodeo play a huge role,” Carol said.

Harden Rodeo representative Kacie Brooks said the event was proud to support such an important local cause.

“The Harden Rodeo is built on community, and we’re incredibly proud to have played a role in helping Can Assist pass this milestone,” Kacie said.

“People don’t just come for the rodeo - they come to experience the spirit of a country town, and the ‘Raised Local, Stays Local’ Can Assist bins make it easy to turn that spirit into real support for local families.”

Collection bins placed at the event made it easy for attendees to donate through empty cans and plastics, turning a weekend of entertainment into direct support for families in need.

Every dollar raised by Can Assist stays local, helping cover accommodation, travel and essential costs for people accessing cancer treatment. The initiative also delivers strong environmental outcomes, with more than 230,000 containers recycled to date - reducing waste and emissions while supporting a vital cause.

For Steve Pinney, reaching the $25,000 milestone is a reflection of sustained community effort.

“This has grown from a simple idea into something the whole community has embraced,” he said.

“To hit this target, and go beyond it, is something everyone involved should be proud of.”

With momentum continuing to build, Can Assist is encouraging local event organisers and residents to keep contributing, ensuring the initiative can continue to support families across Harden-Murrumburrah and surrounding communities.

As the dust settles after the Harden Rodeo’s return in 2026, its legacy this year is clear - not just in economic impact or community pride, but in the tangible difference made to the lives of local families.