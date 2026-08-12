Almost four years after starting with just five participants at the Ex-Services Club, Boorowa's Happy Movers program now attracts more than 30 people to its twice-weekly classes.

Fitness leader Bernie McGrath runs the sessions under the Healthy Ageing Program for Independence (HAPI), through Murrumbidgee Health. Classes are held Monday and Wednesday mornings at 10.30am.

Monday's session uses fitness balls, while Wednesday's class is seated, using small balls, making it accessible for participants using walkers or wheelchairs.

"There's no age," Ms McGrath said.

"You can be in your 20s or you can be in your late 80s, as long as you've got some form of mobility."

Ms McGrath, who has worked in the fitness industry for about 33 years, said she identified a gap in services for older residents after previously running the Heart Moves program across the Hilltops area, Young and Boorowa. When Murrumbidgee Health advertised for someone to run classes, she put her hand up.

I attended a session this week, and while the exercises were gentle and the weights light, the 40-minute class kept every participant active the whole way through. It was a genuine workout, and one I would happily do again.

Exercises are tailored to individual needs and abilities, and participants are encouraged to work at their own pace.

Participants say it is this lack of pressure that keeps them coming back. Several told us they value the classes because there is no judgement, everyone moves at their own pace and the group supports one another.

One participant said she had noticed a reduction in pain from her arthritis, which she attributes to the exercise sessions.

Beyond the physical benefits, the classes have built a strong sense of community, with many participants staying afterwards for a cup of coffee.

Happy Movers operates on a gold coin donation basis, with Ms McGrath volunteering her time.

Classes are held Monday and Wednesday at 10.30am at the Boorowa Recreation Club. All are welcome, and a gold coin donation is encouraged.