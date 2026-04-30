What started as a simple school holiday activity has grown into a heartfelt ANZAC tradition for Boorowa teenager Lilah Roffey.

Now 14, Lilah has been making handmade poppies since 2022, when she was looking for something to do during the holidays.

Her mum said it all began with loom-knitted poppies made from red and black wool, with Lilah spending hours carefully crafting each one by hand.

“That first year she just went into town and gave them away,” she said. “She didn’t feel comfortable asking for money — she just wanted to contribute.”

The following year, after receiving a cutting machine from her Nan for Christmas, Lilah began making felt poppies and decided to sell them, raising $291 for Legacy.

Although she missed 2024 while settling into high school, she returned to the project in 2025 — despite starting boarding school at Yanco Agricultural High School — creating a smaller batch during the holidays and donating $130.

This year, Lilah has taken it even further, raising $411, with every poppy sold.

Her mum said the inspiration behind the project goes back to the COVID years, when the family spent time doing arts and crafts at home and baking for others.

“We made ANZAC slice and cookies and delivered them to all our neighbouring farmers,” she said.

“That’s what prompted her to want to support veterans and their families.”

The connection is also personal, with Lilah’s grandfather a Vietnam veteran.

Now away at school, Lilah was unable to sell the poppies herself this year, instead marching with her school in Leeton on ANZAC Day while her mum helped sell them locally.

“She tells me selling them is the easy part,” her mum said.

The donation was presented to the Boorowa RSL Sub Branch in a handmade card, created by Lilah, adding a personal touch to the contribution and reflecting the care behind the project.

The family, who live at Godfreys Creek between Cowra and Boorowa, say they are incredibly proud of what Lilah has achieved.

With each year, her small project continues to grow — not just in the amount raised, but in the meaning behind it.