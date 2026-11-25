For Young-born musician Harrison John, E-flat major is purple-blue. It's just one of the many colours he associates with music. When he plays or composes, chords and sounds take on colours and geometric patterns in his mind. For years, he assumed everyone experienced music that way. Now the unusual way his mind works has become the foundation of a creative partnership with Murringo artist Therese Crowe — and an exhibition that will accompany the launch of his second album, By the Time You Know, on December 12. "I've always associated chords and sounds with colour," Harrison said. "My favourite chord is E-flat major, and for whatever reason I see a purple-blue colour. I literally see it. It's as sure as two plus two equals four." The phenomenon is known as synaesthesia, where stimulation of one sense can produce an experience associated with another. Harrison also sees geometric shapes and patterns when he plays music, but only realised in recent years that others did not necessarily experience music the same way. He studied classical piano to an advanced level, but when he began writing songs, traditional notation gave way to his own way of understanding music through numbers, shapes and colours. The collaboration began with a visit to Therese's Murringo Barracks gallery. Harrison had admired her work and wanted to meet her. They soon discovered an unexpected connection. "We just clicked from day one," he said. “We realised that although we worked in completely different art forms, our creative processes were remarkably similar.” Therese remembers Harrison being hesitant to talk about his synaesthesia. "He said, 'I don't usually tell people this because I think I'm crazy.' But I was fascinated," she said. As their friendship grew, Harrison asked her to create artwork for an album he was recording. What might have been a single cover image developed into colourful paintings inspired by each song. Therese suggested that he send her the colours he saw while playing the music and when he did, she was astonished. "The colours really reflected the mood of each song," she said. "But when I went to mix them, they worked perfectly together from an artist's point of view. It gave me goosebumps." He sent recordings too, often well before the songs were finished. Therese listened as she painted, absorbing their mood and watching them take shape. It gave her an unusually intimate view of the songwriting process — not just the polished results, but the uncertain beginnings, the experiments and the gradual building of a song. She laughs about the early recordings she called the "da da da versions": a finished chorus followed by placeholder sounds where verses would eventually go. "I listened to all these songs being created and unfolding," she said. "It was such a special experience to be part of that." For an artist accustomed to realism, the resulting abstract and symbolic works were a departure from her comfort zone. The point, she said, was never to produce her most technically accomplished paintings. It was to make his experience of music and colour visible. At times Therese doubted the paintings herself, but Harrison was delighted with how closely they reflected the colours and images he experienced when composing. For both artists, the merging of music and visual art became a fascinating exercise in understanding how another creative mind works. Perhaps the most telling discovery came during a conversation about learning to draw. Therese explained how she breaks an image into geometric shapes, building detail layer by layer. Harrison immediately recognised that process. "He said, 'Well, that's exactly what I do with music,'" Therese recalled. It was a simple exchange, but it helped explain why two people working in different art forms understood each other so readily. "We bounce a lot of ideas off each other," Therese said. "We're frank and honest. There's no frills about it." The partnership has produced nine artworks connected to the album's eight tracks, including one representing the record as a whole. The images appear in its accompanying booklet, and the original paintings will be displayed at Murringo Memorial Hall. The album marks a turning point for Harrison as well. After releasing an album a few years ago, he took control of recording and producing this second project himself, layering instruments and vocals until the sound matched what he had imagined. "This was the first time, towards the end of a project, that I truly felt it didn't sound like anyone else," he said. "It sounded completely like me." By the Time You Know will be released on 10 December. Two days later on 12 December, Harrison and his band will perform the songs at Murringo Hall, explaining the stories behind them and the paintings they inspired. The exhibition opens at 7pm, followed by the concert at 8pm. The evening will raise funds for the Murringo Community Association and Murringo Public School. Tickets are $35, with bookings at www.harrisonjohn.com.au/bttykmurringo. And the collaboration won't end there. The pair plan to work together again for next year's Hilltops Off the Beaten Track arts trail in March. Therese had set out to paint the colours Harrison experiences in his music. What neither expected was to discover how much they had in common. For Harrison, the paintings made something he had always experienced privately visible to others. For Therese, the collaboration revealed a different way of seeing the world — and an artistic friendship neither had anticipated. "She'd send a painting back to me and I'd think, 'That's exactly what it looks like in my head,'" Harrison said. For the first time, the colours of his music were no longer his alone to see.