Music becomes art in unique Murringo collaboration What does music look like? For Young-raised singer-songwriter Harrison John, the answer comes naturally. He experiences synesthesia, a phenomenon that allows him to see colours as he composes and plays music. Now that unusual connection between sound and colour has inspired a collaboration with local artist Therese Crowe, bringing music and visual art together for a special evening at Murringo Memorial Hall. The pair have worked together to create an artwork for each song on Harrison's second album, By The Time You Know. Their collaboration will be presented on Saturday, December 12, with an exhibition of the paintings followed by a live performance of the album. The event offers audiences an opportunity to experience the music through two different artistic forms, exploring how the same compositions can be interpreted through sound and colour. Harrison, who grew up in Young, has established himself as a performer in Canberra, where he regularly entertains audiences with his piano-based pop-rock music. His recent appearances have included Canberra's Floriade, while his latest album provides the inspiration for this return to the Hilltops region. For Therese, the collaboration offers an opportunity to translate Harrison's musical compositions into visual works, creating a collection of paintings connected directly to the album. The exhibition and concert will also bring together the wider Murringo community, with Murringo Community Association and Murringo Public School providing supper. The family-friendly event runs from 7pm to 11pm at Murringo Memorial Hall, Murringo Gap Road. Tickets are $35 per person, plus a $2.75 booking fee, with numbers limited. Bookings can be made through Harrison John's website at www.harrisonjohn.com.au/bttykmurringo. Paint the Hilltops Purple – Community Awareness Day Westpac Young and Anderson Park, Young Friday 20 November | 9am–1pm and 3pm–5pm Wear purple and stand with the Hilltops community to raise awareness of domestic and family violence. Visit Westpac Young for information and conversations with local support services, then bring the family to Anderson Park for free activities including face painting, jumping castles and a barbecue. The day encourages understanding, support and conversations that can make a difference. Harden CWA Co-op Shop CWA Rooms, 116 Neill Street, Harden Friday 20 November | 9am–1pm Support the Harden branch of the Country Women's Association at its weekly Co-op Shop. Browse homemade cakes, slices, preserves and other locally made goods, or catch up with friends over a traditional Devonshire tea, served from 10am to noon. Proceeds support the CWA's ongoing work for women, children and families in the local community. Young & Region Farmers Market Anderson Park, Lovell Street, Young Saturday 21 November | 9am–12pm Support local growers and makers at the Young & Region Farmers Market. Browse fresh seasonal produce, homemade preserves, artisan foods, baked treats and handmade crafts while meeting the people behind the stalls. Enjoy a relaxed Saturday morning in a welcoming community atmosphere and discover the quality of locally grown and handmade products. Harden Pony Club Gymkhana Murrumburrah Showground, Woolrych Street, Harden Sunday 22 November | All Day Harden Pony Club will hold its annual gymkhana, bringing young riders and their horses together for a day of equestrian activities and competition. The event will make use of the showground's sand arena, main arena and cross-country facilities, providing an opportunity for pony club members to showcase their riding skills and enjoy a day of friendly competition. Jingle Mingle and Boorowa Christmas Carols Marsden Street and Boorowa Park, Boorowa Friday 27 November | Jingle Mingle 2pm–6pm | Carols 5pm–9.30pm Celebrate the festive season in Boorowa with an afternoon of Christmas markets, local shopping and free Santa photos at Jingle Mingle. Then head to Boorowa Park for family activities, a Lions Club barbecue and Christmas carols featuring local schools and musicians from 6pm. Both events are organised by the Boorowa Business Chamber. Boorowa Rotary Community Makers & Growers Market Historic Courthouse Grounds, Marsden Street, Boorowa Saturday 28 November | 9am–1pm Discover locally grown produce, handmade crafts, artisan products and unique gifts at the Boorowa Rotary Community Makers & Growers Market. Meet local producers and makers, browse a variety of stalls and enjoy a relaxed morning supporting the community. The market offers a great opportunity to shop locally and find something special in the lead-up to Christmas.