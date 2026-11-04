What's On Around the Hilltops

From champion livestock and skilled shearers to a Dachshund Dash and fireworks, the Murrumburrah-Harden Community Bank Show is preparing for a full day of country entertainment on Saturday 14 November. For a district shaped by agriculture, the annual show is as much about the people behind the exhibits as the competitions themselves. Farmers, exhibitors, families and local volunteers come together to celebrate regional skills, community achievements and the traditions that remain an important part of rural life. The action begins early at the Murrumburrah Showground, with yard dog trials, horse events, cattle and sheep judging, woodchopping and the popular Quick Shear competition among the day's agricultural highlights. Away from the competition rings, pavilion displays will showcase local produce, arts, crafts and horticulture, alongside market stalls and trade displays. Kids Corner will offer activities for younger visitors, making the show an outing for the whole family. Local talent will also take centre stage through the Little Young Woman and Master Stockman competitions, while the presentation of the 2026 Young Woman will recognise another important part of the show tradition. The rodeo bull ride promises plenty of action, while the dachshund dash and dog high jump will add some light-hearted entertainment. A fireworks display will bring the day's celebrations to a colourful close. Organised by the volunteer Murrumburrah Harden Show Society, the event continues a tradition dating back to 1888. It remains an opportunity to support local exhibitors, businesses and community groups while catching up with neighbours and friends from across the Hilltops. Admission is $20 for adults, $10 for students and aged pensioners, or $50 for a family of two adults and two children under 16. For the full program and event details, visit www.murrumburrahshow.org.au. St Mary's Catholic Church 150th Anniversary Celebrations Saturday, 31 October – Sunday, 8 November | Various times Celebrate 150 years of faith, history and community at St Mary's Catholic Church in Young. Nine days of celebrations include special Masses, prayers, a novena and community gatherings. On Thursday, 5 November, the church bells will ring 150 times to mark the anniversary of its opening in 1876. Parishioners, former residents and visitors are welcome. Enquiries: St Mary's Parish – (02) 6382 2222. Hilltops Community Hub Twilight Markets Anglican Hall & Grounds, 19 Cloete Street, Young Thursday, 5 November | 2pm–8pm Enjoy an afternoon and evening of shopping, entertainment and community spirit at the Hilltops Community Hub Twilight Markets. Browse stalls offering unique gifts, jewellery, clothing, plants, bric-a-brac and baked goods. Enjoy live music, refreshments from the coffee van, a psychic reader and a lucky door prize. Everyone welcome. Gold coin entry. Conversations with Regional Arts NSW The Barnes Store, 356 Albury Street, Murrumburrah Monday, 16 November | 1:30pm–3:30pm Artists, creatives and arts organisations are invited to connect with Regional Arts NSW at this free community conversation. Share experiences, discuss the challenges and opportunities facing regional creatives, and learn about available support and resources. The informal session offers an opportunity for local voices to help shape the future of arts development in regional NSW. Free entry; online registration required. Hilltops Christmas Tree Farm – Open Night Hilltops Christmas Tree Farm, 67 Dananbilla Drive, Young Saturday, 21 November | 5:30pm–7:30pm Get into the Christmas spirit with a festive evening featuring market stalls, Christmas carols, a visit from Santa, an RFS barbecue and the chance to tag your own Christmas tree. Entry is $10 per car, with all proceeds supporting Young Crisis Accommodation Centre. Tickets must be pre-purchased, with no gate sales available. Jingle Mingle Christmas Markets – Boorowa Marsden Street, Boorowa Friday, 27 November | 2pm–6pm Get into the festive spirit as Boorowa's main street comes alive with Christmas shopping, market stalls and community cheer. Browse local businesses, discover unique gifts and enjoy free professional Santa photos near the Courthouse Hotel. Local retailers will trade until 6pm, with Christmas carols and entertainment following at Boorowa Park. Free entry. Ink & Echoes – Inaugural Writers' Festival The Barnes Store, 356 Albury Street, Harden Saturday, 28 November | 9:30am–4pm The Rotary Club of Murrumburrah Harden presents its inaugural writers' festival, bringing together authors Macy Henderson, Juliet Lautenbach, Chris Hammer and Gabrielle Chan. Through informal conversations exploring grief, fantasy, crime fiction and true-life reporting, Ink & Echoes celebrates the power of storytelling and offers book lovers an opportunity to hear directly from accomplished Australian writers. Tickets: $50.