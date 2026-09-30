What's On Around the Hilltops

Fast hands take centre stage at Boorowa Quick Shear Boorowa Ex-Services & Citizens Club, 55–59 Pudman Street, Boorowa Saturday, 3 October | 11.00AM–3.00PM Boorowa’s shearing boards will be running hot on Saturday, October 3, when around 100 competitors line up for the annual Boorowa Quick Shear. Held at the Boorowa Ex-Services & Citizens Club, the competition has become a major part of the weekend leading into the Boorowa Irish Woolfest, bringing together shearers, families, locals and visitors for an afternoon built around one of the district’s most recognisable rural skills. Each competitor has one sheep and one chance to put together a fast, clean run. Speed matters, but so does the quality of the shear, with competitors needing the time, the finish and the judges’ approval to come out on top. More than $11,000 in prize money is on offer across the program, with competition ranging from learner and intermediate classes through to senior and open shearers. A local event gives district shearers another chance to take to the boards, while the Great Aussie Challenge adds another point of interest for spectators. The event has grown considerably since it was first held in 1998. Over the years it has moved between different Boorowa venues before finding its current home at the Ex-Services Club, where spectators can get close to the action and see just how much technique, strength and control goes into competitive shearing. Competitors have travelled from across NSW and from as far as Queensland, South Australia, Western Australia and New Zealand in previous years, adding another level of competition to what remains very much a Boorowa event. For spectators, part of the appeal is how quickly everything happens. A single run can be over in a matter of minutes, with the next shearer ready to step up almost immediately. It also provides an opportunity to see a skill that has long been part of Boorowa’s wool-growing identity presented in a fast-paced competition setting. The Quick Shear begins at 11am and runs through until about 3pm, before the wider Saturday afternoon and evening activities continue in Boorowa. Competitors can register through the Boorowa Ex-Services & Citizens Club on 02 6385 3338 or contact Andrew Ford on 0447 851 218. For anyone heading to Boorowa for the Boorowa Irish Woolfest weekend, the Quick Shear offers an early chance to see the town’s wool heritage in action - fast, competitive and right in front of the crowd. 100th Bribbaree Show Bribbaree Showground, Showground Road, Bribbaree Saturday 3 October | From 9:00am Bribbaree celebrates a remarkable milestone as its country show marks its 100th staging. Enjoy horse events, yard dog trials, livestock, pavilion displays, market stalls, sideshow alley, farmers’ challenges, tug-of-war and family entertainment, with special centenary activities helping celebrate a century of community, agriculture and Show tradition. Boorowa Irish Woolfest Marsden Street, Boorowa Sunday 4 October | From 9:00am | Main Day Boorowa comes alive for the main day of the Boorowa Irish Woolfest, celebrating the town’s Irish heritage, fine wool and country community. Enjoy markets, live music, family entertainment, competitions and the street parade, followed by the iconic Running of the Sheep at 12.40pm. Farm to Table Community Open Day The Community Gardens, 68 Lynch Street, Young Friday 9 October | 5:00pm–7:00pm Celebrate local food, fresh produce and community spirit with a free family-friendly evening at the Young Community Gardens. Enjoy garden activities, children’s temporary tattoos, pot painting Harden Kite Festival Harden Racecourse, 4559 Burley Griffin Way, Cunningar Saturday 10 October | 10:00am–4:00pm Watch Harden’s skies fill with colour as giant and stunt kites take flight at the annual Harden Kite Festival. The family-friendly day also features live entertainment, amusement rides, markets, food stalls, kite-making activities, a petting zoo and vintage and customised cars. Entry is a $2 donation per person. Burrangong Picnic Races Burrangong Picnic Race Club, 604 Milvale Road, Young Saturday 10 October | 11:00am–7.00pm Enjoy a classic day of country racing with picnic races, local food, bars, live music and family-friendly entertainment. Marquees can be pre-booked for a trackside base, with return bus transport available from The Australian Hotel in Young. Adult entry $25; under 18s free Nubba Open Gardens for a Cause Murrumburrah, Nubba and Wombat Sunday 11 October | 10:00am–4:00pm Explore five beautiful private country gardens while supporting the Young Crisis Accommodation Centre. Visitors can enjoy Devonshire tea, lunch, live music, artists, plant and gardening book stalls along the way. Entry is $6 for one garden or $25 for all five, with children under 12 free.