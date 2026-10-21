What's On around the Hilltops

Century of Golf Celebrated at Boorowa A century of golfing tradition will be celebrated this weekend as Boorowa Golf Club marks 100 years of the Gungewalla Cup with two days of competition and celebrations. The milestone event, taking place on Saturday, October 24 and Sunday, October 25, will bring together club members, visiting golfers and supporters to recognise a competition that has been part of the town's sporting history since 1926. Organisers have planned a weekend combining competitive golf with opportunities for players and supporters to reconnect, share memories and celebrate the club's longstanding contribution to the local sporting community. The celebrations begin on Saturday with a two-person Ambrose competition, welcoming men's, women's and mixed pairs. Non-members are also invited to participate, providing an opportunity for visiting golfers to join the centenary occasion. Saturday evening will see golfers and supporters gather at Boorowa Recreation Club for a traditional Calcutta evening, beginning at 6.30pm. Sunday's program features three competitions, including the historic Gungewalla Cup, contested over 36 holes by eligible male full members with handicaps up to 27. The Hagan Cup will also be played over 36 holes, catering for eligible male full members with handicaps above 27. For those wanting to take part in a shorter competition, the Ryan's Creek Trophy will be contested over 18 holes and is open to both members and non-members. The centenary provides an opportunity to recognise the generations of golfers who have contributed to the competition's history and the volunteers who continue to support country golf. Whether competing on the course or joining the celebrations, the weekend promises to be a memorable occasion for Boorowa's golfing community. For further information or to enquire about participation, email jasonastuart@gmail.com or contact Boorowa Golf Club through its social media pages. Harden & District Picnic Races 2026 Harden Racecourse, 4559 Burley Griffin Way, Cunningar Saturday 24 October | 12:00pm–6:00pm Enjoy an afternoon of country racing, Fashions on the Field, food vendors and trackside entertainment at the annual Harden Picnic Races. The program features six races, children's activities and a VIP after-party with live music from 6pm. General admission is $25 for adults, with free entry for children aged 17 and under. Tickets: www.ticketebo.com.au. 32nd Annual Harden Murrumburrah Festival of Art Old Courthouse, corner Albury and Vernon streets, Murrumburrah Saturday 24 October | 10am–4pm Sunday 25 October | 10am–2pm Discover the creativity of local and regional artists at the final weekend of the Harden Murrumburrah Arts Council's 32nd Annual Festival of Art. Browse an exhibition of original artworks, admire the talent of artists from across the Hilltops and beyond, and take the opportunity to purchase a piece of art to enjoy at home. Jonathon Glonek – Solo Violin Concert Southern Cross Cinema, 96 Main Street, Young Wednesday 28 October | 7:00pm Experience an evening of exceptional classical music as acclaimed violinist Jonathon Glonek performs in Young, presented by the Bendoc Philharmonic. The concert features celebrated works by Bach, Paganini and Ysaÿe, alongside a solo violin arrangement of Rimsky-Korsakov's Scheherazade. Enjoy a remarkable musical performance in the intimate surrounds of Southern Cross Cinema. Tickets: $40. Under 18s free. Lions Club of Young Community Markets Anderson Park, Young Saturday 31 October | 9:00am–1:00pm Browse a variety of stalls featuring handmade crafts, plants, art, jewellery, bric-a-brac and more at the Lions Club of Young Community Markets. Enjoy a Lions BBQ, freshly brewed coffee and home baking while supporting the local community. Stallholders are welcome, with sites available from $20. For bookings, contact 0427 113 372 or lionsclubofyounginc@gmail.com. Household Chemical CleanOut – Hilltops Young, Boorowa and Murrumburrah Saturday 7 and Sunday 8 November 2026 Hilltops residents can safely dispose of unwanted household chemicals free of charge when the Household Chemical CleanOut returns to the region. Accepted items include old paints, motor oils, fuels, pesticides, pool chemicals, gas bottles, batteries and cleaning products. Household quantity limits apply, and commercial waste is not accepted. For collection locations and times, visit www.cleanout.com.au or contact Hilltops Council. Paint the Hilltops Purple 2026 Westpac Bank and Anderson Park, Young Friday, 20 November | 9:00am–1:00pm and 3:00pm–5:00pm Show your support for domestic and family violence awareness by wearing purple and joining community activities across Young. Visit Westpac Bank for free cupcakes and information from local support services between 9am and 1pm, followed by a free family afternoon at Anderson Park from 3pm to 5pm, featuring jumping castles, face painting, a BBQ and entertainment. Local businesses and schools are also encouraged to get involved.