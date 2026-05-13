Young community markets and quilt show highlight Lions Club’s local contribution

The Lions Club of Young will bring two major community events to the region this month, with both a community markets day and the return of the club’s long-running Quilt Show set to attract locals and visitors alike.

The Lions Club of Young Community Markets will be held at Anderson Park on Saturday, May 30 from 9am to 1pm, featuring stalls selling handmade crafts, plants, art, jewellery, bric-a-brac and more, alongside food and drinks including a Lions barbecue, coffee cart and home baking.

Meanwhile, the Lions Club of Young Quilt Show will return to Young Town Hall on Saturday and Sunday, May 16–17, with doors opening from 10am daily.

The annual event is expected to showcase a wide range of quilts and creative works, alongside stallholders offering quilting supplies, projects and advice. MND Research Fundraising will be the focus in the reception area, sharing information and how the group’s involvement began with a diagnosis. Entries have been received from as far afield as Narromine, Picton, Canberra and Wagga, highlighting the event’s growing regional reach.

The Quilt Show has become a popular fixture on the local calendar, attracting both experienced quilters and those simply interested in seeing the craftsmanship on display.

The Lions Club of Young has been serving the local community and surrounding villages for more than 60 years, supporting a wide range of local causes and organisations including hospitals, Margaret House, the Conservatorium of Music through bursaries, Riding for the Disabled, SES volunteers, and youth groups such as Cadets, Scouts and Guides.

Members are regularly involved in catering and fundraising at local events and also run initiatives including Youth of the Year, Lap the Map for diabetes awareness, and the Peace Poster program for children.

The club also maintains community connection programs for older residents through its “Linked with a Lion” initiative.

Both the upcoming events provide an opportunity not only to support local stallholders and community projects, but also to connect with one of the region’s longest-running service organisations.

Tennessee Elvis Live

Southern Cross Cinema

Sunday 17 May

12.30PM

Enjoy an unforgettable afternoon of rock ’n’ roll. This exciting matinee performance will feature Tennessee Elvis, a 4-time winner at the Parkes Elvis Festival, performing a musical journey through Elvis Presley’s greatest hits from the 1950s through to the 1970s. The show will also include a Buddy Holly Tribute, with support from Jasper Lucas performing favourite hits on piano, creating a lively afternoon filled with timeless classics. Doors open at 12:30 PM, with the show starting at 1:00 PM. Tickets are $30 per person.

Dance 4 PD & Mobility

Young Uniting Church Hall

Tuesday 19 May

11:15AM

This weekly program supports older adults and people living with Parkinson’s disease through movement and music. Classes combine seated, standing, and supported dance activities to enhance health, mobility, and wellbeing, followed by refreshments and social time. Research highlights the benefits of dance in reducing risks of stroke, heart attack, and dementia, making this program both therapeutic and enjoyable.

2026 NSW Yard Dog Championships

Young Showground

Friday 15 May – Sunday 17 May

From 8.30AM

The 2026 NSW Yard Dog Championships are coming to Young Showgrounds for a full weekend celebrating the skill, precision and partnership between working dogs and handlers. Drawing competitors and spectators from across the region and beyond, the championships showcase the incredible ability of trained yard dogs in a fast-paced and uniquely Australian rural event.

Sacred Syndicate Blanket Run

Zac’s Place, Harden

Saturday 16 May

9.00AM

Motorcyclists and community members will come together for the third annual Sacred Syndicate SMC Hume Chapter Blanket Run, supporting locals facing hardship across the region. The event will begin at Zac’s Place in Harden, with participants travelling through Boorowa and Yass before returning to Harden, collecting donations and raising funds along the way.

Business Over Breakfast in Young

Wilders Bakery, Upstairs

Tuesday 19 May

7.30AM

The Young Business Network Business over Breakfast meetings provide a relaxed and welcoming opportunity for local business owners, professionals and community leaders to connect, build relationships, share ideas, hear from guest speakers, and strengthen collaboration across the Hilltops region while supporting local business growth and community engagement. Meeting every 3rd Tuesday of the month.

Free Defibrillator (AED) Training

Young Service Club

Thursday 21 May and Saturday 23 May

11.00AM to 3.00PM

The community is being encouraged to build life-saving skills, with free CPR and defibrillator (AED) training sessions being offered later this month.

The initiative, led by the Young Local Health Advisory Committee (LHAC), aims to boost community confidence in responding to cardiac emergencies. There are already more than 70 defibrillators located across the Young area, but many people are unsure how or when to use them. Registration is via Roz Hill on 0407 950 605