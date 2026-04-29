Mother’s Day is just around the corner, and across the region, local towns are celebrating with street parties, markets, high-teas and late-night shopping — offering the chance to treat mum with something special while supporting local businesses.

From handcrafted gifts and fresh flowers to food, music and family activities, this year’s events highlight the important role local businesses play in keeping our communities vibrant.

Choosing to shop locally not only helps small businesses thrive but also keeps money circulating within the region, supporting jobs, services, local sports and future community events.

Boorowa: Mother’s Day Mingle

Locals and visitors will come together for the Boorowa Mother’s Day Mingle on Thursday, 7 May from 3pm to 6pm in the CBD.

The afternoon will feature market stalls, late-night shopping, raffles, live music by Joe Duffy, and a kids’ craft table — creating a relaxed, family-friendly atmosphere.

Locals and visitors are encouraged to browse for gifts while enjoying the lively town atmosphere.

Harden–Murrumburrah: Mothers' Day Street Party Celebration

Neill Street will come alive for the Harden Mother’s Day Street Party on Thursday, 7 May from 3.30pm to 6pm.

The event will include live entertainment, dancers, jugglers, food stalls and activities for all ages, with the street closed between Station Street and East Street.

The event is designed to bring the community together for a fun evening while showcasing special gifts and treats from local businesses.

Young: Mother’s Day Markets

Head on down to Anderson Park where The Young Regional Farmers Market will host a special Mother’s Day Market on Saturday, 2 May, offering a morning filled with food, gifts and family activities.

Visitors can enjoy fresh coffee, a BBQ, dumplings and takeaway meals, along with stalls featuring candles, clothing, jewellery, flowers and handcrafted items — perfect for last-minute Mother’s Day shopping.

Children’s activities, including face painting and henna tattoos, will add to the festive atmosphere.

A Time to Celebrate and Support

Across the Hilltops, these events offer more than just shopping opportunities — they’re a chance to connect with the people behind local businesses and celebrate the community spirit that defines our region.

In Young, the Young Business Network is also encouraging local businesses to share simple Mother’s Day messages from children and families, highlighting what makes mums special in the lead-up to the day.