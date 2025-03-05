Hilltops Off the Beaten Track Arts and Cultural Trail kicks off from this Friday with a huge two weeks filled with plenty to see and do all across Boorowa, Harden and Young as well as villages across the region.

Friday is the Official Opening Night with a focus on the art of making movies at the Southern Cross Cinema in Young.

Not only is the launch of HOBTRACK but a celebration of 20 years of the Southern Cross Cinema.

For two decades the Southern Cross Cinema has brought the magic of movies to the Hilltops, on Friday visitors can step behind the scenes with Kev Greaves of Reload Productions Australia, a filmmaker with 25 years of experience in special effects and post-production, while he unveils the secrets of movie magic.

Topics will include how explosions look so real, how Superman flies and how film editing shapes the stories on the screen.

Kev's artist talk is a celebration of cinema, showing how the tools of film making, including editing, special effects, sound and colour, turn ideas into unforgettable experiences on screen.

Following the talk, prepare to be immersed in the power of storytelling with the world premier of a captivating documentary, produced by Kevin.

To book tickets jump online and visit https://hobtrack.hilltopsarts.org/directory/the-magic-of-movie-making/ or call into the Southern Cross Cinema.

The Hubtastic Hop-On Tours, run by Hilltops Community Hub, will be running three separate bus tours during HOBTRACK.

Saturday March 8 there will be a tour from Young to Boorowa stopping in Murringo with the option of attending local events. In Boorowa there will be free time to wander and visit their Off the Beaten Track events before returning to Young via Murringo.

Thursday March 13 the bus will travel from Boorowa to Young offering an opportunity for Boorowa residents to visit some of the Off the Beaten Track events Young has to offer. Returning to Boorowa in the afternoon.

Saturday March 15 the tour will begin in Harden and travel to Boorowa, visiting local attractions along the way and when returning. Again there will be free time to wander and visit the attractions in Boorowa before returning.

To find out more visit https://hobtrack.hilltopsarts.org/directory/hubtastic-hop-on-tours/ or call Hilltops Community Hub on 6382 6328.

Everyday of HOBTRACK visitors can stop by Kevin's Quirky Kerbside Sculptures at 2 Berthong Street, Young.

Explore a whimsical world of Kevin Payne's garden sculptures, where creativity meets upcycling.

Kevin is a true master of turning everyday objects into extraordinary art, giving new life to the unexpected.

You can also catch more of Kev's creations on the Milvale Road at the rest area.

Each piece is a testament to his creative vision.

The On the Farm themed Children's Art Exhibition will open at Studio One in the Southern Cross Cinema, Young on March 7.

Celebrate the future of art at the One the Farm Children's Art Exhibition, a colourful exhibition featuring young artists from all across the Hilltops.

Each artwork is a window into the imagination of children as you experience farm life through their eyes.

The children bring to life crops, animals and rural landscapes.

With free entry and plenty of family pride, it is an exhibition not to be missed.

The exhibition will run until March 23 and will be open during Cinema opening hours.

The Burrangong Gallery Photography, Pyrography and Porcelain Exhibition will open from March 8.

Discover the artistic talents of the Young Society of Artists Inc and the Young Camera Club.

This exhibition is an important part of the 2025 HOBTRACK as it showcases a variety of creative expressions from local artists.

Visitors can enjoy a stunning collection of works, including photography, pyrography and porcelain painting.

Each piece highlights the talent of artists from the Hilltops region.

The diversity of art makes it a standout experience for anyone who loves culture and creativity.

The exhibition will officially open with a morning tea on the Railway Platform at the Burrangong Gallery.

This event will take place at the Young Visitor Information Centre at 11am on Saturday March 1.

Everyone is welcome to celebrate the vibrant local art scene.

The exhibition will run daily from March 1 to April 12.

Through the Lens: Photography, Art and Cyanotypes presented by the Harden Murrumburrah Camera Club will open on Saturday March 9 at the Harden Murrumburrah Arts Council, Old Courthouse Building, Cnr Vernon and Albury Street, Murrumburrah.

The Harden Murrumburrah Camera Club will showcase a collection of stunning photography alongside paintings by local artists, creating a blend of visual storytelling and artistic expression across all three weekends of the festival.

Over the first weekend of HOBTRACK (March 8-9) there will be some special features for visitors with an Old Camera Display where visitors can explore a collection of vintage cameras and dive into the history of photography, Cyanotype Printing Demonstration where spectators can learn about cyanotype printing, an early photographic technique invented by Sir John Herschel in 1842 and will have the opportunity to try this timeless process themselves to create their own unique prints.

This exhibition offers an interesting celebration of photography, art and history in the heart of Harden Murrumburrah's Old Courthouse and is an event not to be missed.

An exhibit for artist Leonie Bell will be on display in Boorowa at the Boorowa Courthouse Arts and Crafts Co-op from Saturday March 8.

Discover the art of Leonie Bell in this special exhibition showcasing her realist-style works.

Drawing inspiration from her lifelong connection to the natural world, Leonie brings to life vibrant landscapes, birds and animals.

Growing up in coastal bushland and later working with horses on orchard farms in the scenic Hawkesbury region, Leonie has developed a deep appreciation for wildlife, light and colour that resonates in her art.

This exhibition offers a chance to experience the rich diversity of tranquil pastoral scenes to dynamic depictions of cattle, horses and birds.

The Art of Wine at Grove Estate showcases artists Victoria Anderson, Robyn Wheeler and Trevor Payne.

A passionate art teacher, Victoria, launched Springfield Art in Young to offer a creative outlet for the Hilltops. Her amazing artwork will be on exhibition as part of The Art of Wine at Grove Estate and will showcase the local creative who has a love of her region and of bringing locals together to explore their own creative flair.

Young artist Robyn Wheeler is actively involved in the local arts community, including leading workshops for acrylic painting at the Hilltops Community Hub. Her artwork is expressive, emotive and evokes a sense of understanding that locals and visitors alike are easily able to connect with.

Trevor will be exhibiting more of his amazing, creative and unique creations amongst the vines at Grove Estate as part of the exhibition.

Two Arts, One Vision: Art and Photography in Harmony is an exhibition that will open at the Harden Murrumburrah Arts Council on Saturday March 8 as a collaboration between the Arts Council and Harden Murrumburrah Camera Club.

Enjoy a vibrant showcase of creativity as the Harden Murrumburrah Arts Council collaborates with the Harden Murrumburrah Camera Club to present a unique exhibition of local art and photography.

Discover stunning artworks, thought-provoking photographs and creative expressions that reflect the heart and heritage of the Hilltops region.

This event offers a chance to explore the talents of local artists in the historic setting of the Old Courthouse, making it a must visit experience on the HOBTRACK.

These are just some of the many exhibitions, workshops and more for the opening day of the 2025 HOBTRACK, so be sure to jump online and visit the website where there is a full calendar of events, bookings and more at www.hobtrack.hilltopsarts.org/calendar/.