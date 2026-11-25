Nomination forms are now available for the 2027 Australia Day Awards in the Hilltops region. Hilltops mayor Brian Ingram said the awards were an important way to acknowledge and thank people who make a positive contribution to the community and encouraged members of the public to take part in the nomination process. “The Australia Day Awards celebrate the remarkable contributions of local community members to the Hilltops region," Cr Ingram said. "They provide an opportunity to formally recognise residents who have demonstrated exceptional service and helped drive the progress and growth of our area.” Nominations for the following Boorowa Australia Day Awards are now open: • Rotary Young Achiever of the Year • Community Awards • The Len & Joan Oxley Memorial Award • Sports Awards • Rural Fire Service Awards • Landcare Awards Nomination forms can be found at www.hilltops.nsw.gov.au/community/australia-day/ or hard copies are available from Council administration offices and libraries in Boorowa, Harden and Young. Nominations for the Boorowa Australia Day Awards close on Friday, 8 January 2027. The Boorowa Lions Club is also seeking nominations for: • Lions/Apex Citizen of the Year Nomination forms are available from Boorowa Pharmacy, Boorowa IGA, the Hilltops Council Office (Boorowa) and Bendigo Bank (Boorowa). Applications close Monday, 21 December 2026. Nominations for the following Australia Day Awards in Harden are now open: • Junior Citizen of the Year (Aged under 18) • Citizen of the Year (Aged 18 and over) • Community Group of the Year • Town Care Award The Harden area includes Harden-Murrumburrah and the villages of Galong and Jugiong. Nominations must be submitted in writing and include a brief summary of the person being nominated. Nomination forms are available from Antonia Brown at the Harden Regional Development Corporation (HRDC). Nominations for the Harden Australia Day Awards close on Friday, 8 January 2027. Nominations for the following Australia Day Awards in Young are now open: • Junior Citizen of the Year • Citizen of the Year • Business of the Year • Sports Person of the Year The Young area includes Young and the villages of Bendick Murrell, Bribbaree, Koorawatha, Maimuru, Milvale, Monteagle and Murringo. Nominations for the Young Australia Day Awards close on Friday 8 January 2027. Nomination forms can be found at www.hilltops.nsw.gov.au/community/australia-day/ or hard copies are available at the Council administration offices and libraries at Boorowa, Harden and Young. Award winners will be announced on Australia Day, 26 January 2027.