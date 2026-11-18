A little damp weather certainly didn't dampen the spirits at the 2026 Murrumburrah–Harden Community Bank Show, with a wonderful turnout of competitors, exhibitors, families and visitors enjoying a fantastic day of country show entertainment on Saturday 14 November. Despite the occasional shower, the atmosphere remained positive throughout the day, with all sections of the Show proving popular and plenty of activity across the Showground. From livestock competitions, horse events and yard dog trials to woodchopping, quick shear, pavilion exhibits, market stalls and family entertainment, there was something for everyone to enjoy. The Yard Dog Trials attracted plenty of interest, with local competitor Gus Shea and his dog Tough taking out a win in the local category. There were good horse numbers with many local riders participating. Liam Brown won the Barwang Trophy for Champion Boy Rider Under 16, while Max Jones was awarded Reserve Champion. The Show's Young Woman competition was another highlight, with Ashleigh Stielow announced as the 2026 Murrumburrah–Harden Show Young Woman. Originally from Western Australia, Ashleigh has made strong connections within the local community. She works as an agronomist with Delta and is a member of the Harden She-Devils rugby union team. Her involvement in agriculture, sport and community life reflects her strong commitment to rural communities. The younger generation was also well represented, with excellent participation in the Showgirl and Master Stockman competitions. Congratulations to Georgia Jones - Teen Showgirl, Pip Jones- Junior Showgirl, Noah Ward - Master Stockman., Little Miss Showgirl – Ida Leitner, Young Master Stockman – Max Jones and Tiny Tot – Ivy Nicholls The popular Colouring In Competition showcased the creativity local art enthusiasts, thank you everyone who participated. Congratulations to the winners: Joy from The Hub, Annie from Bunyip Pre-School, Xavier from Trinity Primary School (Under 9), Jock from Jugiong Public School (9-11), Pip from Murrumburrah Public School (11-13), and Phoebe from Murrumburrah High School (13-15). Visitors to the Murrumburrah-Harden Show enjoyed the many attractions, displays and competitions last Saturday, with families making the most of the entertainment and activities on offer. The excitement continued into the evening, with the spectacular fireworks display providing a fitting finale to a wonderful community event. The Murrumburrah–Harden Show Society extends its sincere thanks to naming rights sponsor Community Bank Harden–Murrumburrah, along with all the businesses, organisations and individuals who generously supported this year's Show. "Special thanks go to the section stewards, judges, exhibitors, competitors and the many volunteers who contributed their time and energy before, during and after the event," a statement read. "Country shows simply cannot happen without volunteers, and the ongoing support of the community is what makes the Murrumburrah–Harden Show such an important local tradition. "Most importantly, thank you to everyone who came along and supported the Show. "Whether you competed, exhibited, volunteered or simply enjoyed a day out with family and friends, you helped make the 2026 Show a success." The Show Society is already looking ahead to next year, with plans to build on the success of this year's event, and encourage everyone to save Saturday 13 November 2027 for the Show next year.