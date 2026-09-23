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Boorowa's shearing showdown fast approaching

<p>Competitors will go head-to-head at the Boorowa Quick Shear this October long weekend. PHOTO: Supplied</p>\\n
<p>Competitors will go head-to-head at the Boorowa Quick Shear this October long weekend. PHOTO: Supplied</p>\\n

Competitors will go head-to-head at the Boorowa Quick Shear this October long weekend. PHOTO: Supplied

Around 100 competitors and an $11,000 prize pool will put shearing centre stage in Boorowa.
Sharon Smithers
September 23, 2026 • 06:00

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