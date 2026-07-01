Step back in time to when country folk met up at the local dance: these are the kinds of memories and feelings the Adavale Lane Community Hall Committee wish to recreate as it hosts another bush dance.

But this time they're combining it with another country tradition, bush poetry.

As many as 5000 enchanting fairy lights, hay bales, fresh flowers, fire buckets, checkered tablecloths and bunting flags will set the scene.

Locals and visitors are invited to kick-up their heels, pull on their boots and bring the family along to the Bush Dance, Dinner and Poetry night at Adavale Lane Community Hall at 90 Adavale Lane at Goonumbla, 33km or 20 minutes north of Parkes off the Bogan Road, on Saturday 25 July.

Brilliant family band from Trundle The Kelly Gang Bush Band will have you up and dancing, and there will be a jumping castle for the kids.

"They are progressive dances where Peter, the caller, will run through each step before bringing it all to life with music," Adavale Lane Community Hall Committee representative Daneille Diener said of The Kelly Gang Bush Band.

"It is a lot of fun.

"We're just trying to bring back those old fashion events that used to happen all the time, that don't happen as much now."

Take part in the bush poetry competition or simply enjoy listening to it.

Bush poetry generally involves describing the landscapes, beauty, hardships and characters of the outback.

There are two categories and three age divisions: 12 years and under, 12 to 18 years of age, and 18 years and over. Category 1 involves reciting a published poem and category 2 involves writing and reciting your original poem.

It’s free to enter, video yourself reciting the poem and send it to Stacey Townsend on 0422 642 290 with your entry form.

Poems must be no longer than three minutes.

Full details can be found on Adavale Lane Community Hall's Facebook page, including the flyer and entry form.

The competition closes on Saturday 18 July and finalists will recite their poems on the night.

A team of judges have been selected to judge the competition, those being Lyn Townsend, Lisa Ramsay and Laurie Ashcroft, and there are great prizes to be won.

Dinner will be a delicious barbecue feast.

Guests are asked to bring a salad and dessert along to share as they did in the old days, and it's bring your own drinks.

People will need to register what food they will be bringing to comply with the committee's food safety plan.

The bush dance cost is $15 per adult, $5 per child and $40 per family. Tickets can be purchased from www.trybooking.com/DNEAO.

It all gets underway from 5pm until around 11pm, and there are limited numbers for the venue.