Halfway point for Hilltops HSC students

Year 12 students across the Hilltops are in the midst of their final Higher School Certificate (HSC) exams, with tomorrow marking the halfway point of the exam period. Amelia, Lachie and Zabir from Hennessy Catholic College in Young are three of the 75,000 students across the state completing their HSC. Following their Mathematics Advanced exam last Monday, the students spoke to this masthead on their progress so far. Amelia has completed her senior years of high school at Hennessy, finishing at Sacred Heart Central in Cootamundra at the end of Year 10. “English paper 1 was fine and paper 2 was really good, advanced maths could have been better but it was OK,” Amelia said. “During the holidays I’ve been doing two-hour study intervals, and then an hour break, and I try to do one subject every day rather than splitting my time across them all.” Lachie has been at Hennessy since the start of Year 7 and is feeling confident leading up to his final “The advanced maths paper we just did wasn’t what I expected but in a good way, it was a bit tricky towards the end but most of it was pretty good,” he said. He will sit Studies of Religion 1 today, Mathematics Extension 1 tomorrow, followed by Chemistry on Friday 30 October. Zabir was born in Bangladesh but has been at Hennesy since Year 8 after starting at New Madinah College when he moved to Young. He will be amongst the students who put the pen down at the very end of the exam period when he sits down to his Physics paper on Thursday 5 November. “The trials were all bunched into one week so there wasn’t much study time, now that my exams are spaced out it gives me some extra time to get some revision in.” Assistant principal Jess McInerney said she is proud of their efforts, as well as the entire cohort. She added that Amelia, Lachie and Zabir have all received early entry offers to university for their next step after high school.