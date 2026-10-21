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Halfway point for Hilltops HSC students

<p>Amelia, Lachie and Zabir following their Mathematics Advanced paper on Monday. PHOTO: Supplied</p>\\n
<p>Amelia, Lachie and Zabir following their Mathematics Advanced paper on Monday. PHOTO: Supplied</p>\\n

Amelia, Lachie and Zabir following their Mathematics Advanced paper on Monday. PHOTO: Supplied

Assistant principal Jess McInerney said she is proud of their efforts, as well as the entire cohort.
Russ Haylock
October 21, 2026 • 05:00

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