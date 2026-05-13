Police conducted a high-visibility deployment across the state during Operation Anzac Day 2026 from 12.01am Friday 24 April 2026 to 11.59pm Monday 27 April 2026.

A double demerits period targeting speeding, mobile phone use, seatbelt and helmet offences was in place for the same time period.

Officers from Traffic and Highway Patrol Command with the assistance of general duties and specialist officers from all police commands and districts across the state were deployed during the operation.

Over this long weekend, four people lost their lives, which occurred in the southern, northern and western regions.

Across the state, police issued 11,098 Traffic Infringement Notices, including 3,471 for speed related offences, 438 for mobile phone usage, and 249 restraint offences.

Police conducted more than 240,600 breath tests, with 338 drink driving offences detected and conducted 9,463 drug tests, with 777 drug driving offences detected.

Locally across the Hilltops district there were 57 speed detections, three PCAs, three restraint offences and nine other offences.

All up over the long weekend double demerit period NSW Police undertook 1158 random breath tests across the Hilltops.

Inspector Ben Granger, the Officer in Charge for Hilltops said it was a pretty good weekend all up.

Given the traffic on the road across the weekend, Inspecter Granger said everyone was pretty well behaved and doing the right thing.

Minister for Police and Counter-terrorism Yasmin Catley said police were out in numbers and double demerits were in force, but despite the warnings they still saw people speeding, drink driving, drug driving, using phones and incorrectly wearing seatbelts.

“Decisions made behind the wheel can be the difference between getting home safely and a tragedy that can never be undone," she said.

“Double demerits are there to stop people taking those risks, and police will keep coming down hard on anyone who puts lives in danger.”

Traffic and Highway Patrol Commander, Assistant Commissioner David Driver said the majority of people drove safely but there were still drivers who made illegal and dangerous choices on the road.

“Over the Anzac Day long weekend, our officers took decisive action against motorists who chose to ignore the road rules,” Assistant Commissioner Driver said.

“These results show that if you put others at risk, you will be stopped, you will be fined, and you will be held accountable.

“We intercepted drivers who were speeding, driving while under the influence of drugs or alcohol, and committing other offences.

“Every offence detected is one potential crash or fatality prevented.”