Hilltops Council will begin rolling out its new Digital Water Meter Project from August 2026, delivering improved water monitoring technology to more than 7,000 properties across the region.

The project will involve installing small digital transmitter devices on existing water meters, allowing water usage data to be collected automatically and securely accessed by customers through an online portal.

Approximately 20 trial digital water meters have already been installed in Young as part of network testing and preparation works ahead of the wider rollout.

Council says the technology will give customers greater visibility of their water usage and help identify potential leaks earlier, reducing the risk of unexpected water bills and unnecessary water loss.

The project is also expected to help Council manage the local water network more efficiently by improving the detection of leaks and other inefficiencies across the water infrastructure system.

In most cases, existing water meters will remain in place, with only the transmitter device to be installed. However, some older or incompatible meters may need to be replaced as part of the rollout.

For most properties, installation will be completed without interrupting water supply. Where a meter replacement is required, any interruption is expected to last about 10 to 20 minutes.

Residents are encouraged to ensure water meters are easily accessible ahead of installation works. If installers are unable to access a meter, Council staff will contact the property owner to arrange access.

Further project information, including frequently asked questions and project updates, is available on Council’s website at hilltops.nsw.gov.au/digital-water-meter-project.

Residents will also receive further information with upcoming water notices before installation works begin in their area.