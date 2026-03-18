Eleven people attended a community defibrillator training event in Boorowa on February 26, half of which came from the gun club (soon to change their name to Clay Target Club).

The members of the gun club had seen a Facebook post, and with a defib in their club they decided to come along to learn how to use it.

Lyn was also there from LHAC. Thanks for coming along Lyn and for encouraging the participants to have a go.

Feedback was once again very positive and Ryan and Alison from Get First Aid in Binalong were very entertaining and informative. Exactly what's needed to get people engaged and down on their knees doing CPR and using the defibs on mannequins.

Some were very reluctant only because getting back up was a challenge.