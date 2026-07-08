Bruce Howard of Young has been recognised for more than 42 years of dedicated service to NSW Ambulance, with Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke presenting him with the NSW Government Service Medallion.

Mr Howard joined the NSW Ambulance Service on 15 October 1979, beginning a remarkable career that would see him attend countless callouts, save lives, support families on their worst days, and serve his local community with extraordinary commitment.

“I was a paramedic in Young for over 42 years, from 1980 until 2023 when I was medically retired due to PTSD,” Mr Howard said.

“I have attended every kind of incident, including cardiac arrests, electrocutions, stabbings, shootings, drownings and more.”

Among the many incidents Mr Howard attended, one that has stayed with him was the tragic Monarch Air crash on the outskirts of Young in June 1993, which claimed the lives of all seven people on board.

“We were the second crew called to the Monarch Air crash,” Mr Howard said.

“The flight had crashed into a ball of flames on the outskirts of Young taking the lives of all seven lives on board.”

The tragedy occurred 33 years ago this June, but for those who responded, and for the wider Young community, it remains deeply remembered.

Throughout his many years on the road, Mr Howard’s experience, compassion and dedication to helping others also saw him take on a Peer Support role within NSW Ambulance for 13 years.

He also put his skills in software design to work, creating MERLIN, a designation system used across much of regional and rural NSW.

Ms Cooke said it was a privilege to present Mr Howard with the Service Medallion and recognise a career devoted to serving others.

“I am delighted to present Bruce with the NSW Government Service Medallion in recognition of more than 40 years of meritorious service to the people of New South Wales,” Ms Cooke said.

“This award reflects not only the length of Bruce’s career, but the exceptional dedication he has demonstrated throughout his service.

“Our communities are stronger because of people like Bruce, whose steadfast commitment and willingness to serve has left a lasting legacy.

“On behalf of the Cootamundra electorate, I thank Bruce for his extraordinary service.”

Ms Cooke said Mr Howard’s contribution extended far beyond the uniform.

“Bruce has been there for people in some of the most frightening, heartbreaking and difficult moments of their lives,” Ms Cooke said.

“To serve for more than four decades in emergency care takes enormous courage, compassion and resilience. Bruce has given so much of himself to Young, to NSW Ambulance, and to communities right across the region.

“It is also important to acknowledge the personal toll that service can take, particularly for our first responders who are repeatedly exposed to trauma in the line of duty.

“Bruce’s openness about his PTSD is a reminder that behind every uniform is a person, a family, and a lifetime of service that deserves our deepest respect.”

Mr Howard’s wife, Narelle, and children, Miranda and Liam, said they are incredibly proud of all he has achieved throughout his career.

“He’s got a way of connecting with people, he loves helping them,” Mrs Howard said.

Ms Cooke said Bruce’s recognition was well deserved, and a proud moment for the Young community.

“Bruce represents the very best of country service,” Ms Cooke said.

“He has served with skill, kindness and quiet strength, and I know many people across our region will join me in saying thank you and congratulations.”