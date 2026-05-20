Local couple Chris and Helen Steel have celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary at a small event gathering late last month.

Married in 1956 in Baulkham Hills, the couple celebrated seven decades together with a family lunch on 28 April.

Chris and Helen moved to Young in 1976 and were avid tennis players until their 80's.

The couple loved going on holidays in their camper trailer travelling all over Australia with other family couples. They even travelled overseas taking in Europe and New Zealand.

Chris and Helen have three daughters, seven grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren and one great great grandchild.