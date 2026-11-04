Smart glasses banned from Hilltops pools

Hilltops Council have moved to ban AI smart glasses and other wearable camera technology from the four aquatic centres around the region. At last month’s meeting, held on Wednesday 28 October, Cr James Blackwell raised the motion and received full support from the chamber. “I think it’s a good thing for public safety, people don’t know if they’re being filmed by these glasses, and it creates a risk for women, children and other vulnerable people who use our pools,” Cr Blackwell said. “The state and federal government should be doing more, but they’re not, so we have a space to step up here and regulate this.” It was suggested by Cr Michelle Gallo to include banning the technology in libraries, sporting fields and playgrounds, but the decision was made to stay with the original motion. Mayor Brian Ingram was supportive of the move, which was agreed upon unanimously. “The pace and changes of this technology is scary for our whole community,” Cr Ingram noted. The decision follows the banning of the technology across numerous councils around NSW, including Queanbeyan-Palerang and Canterbury-Bankstown. The Young Aquatic Centre opened in early October, while Harden, Boorowa and Jugiong will all open on Saturday 14 November. Work will now be done to update conditions of entry and signage to reflect this decision.