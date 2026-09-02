A proposed shared pedestrian and cycling path linking Young with the Lambing Flat Chinese Tribute Garden will move to the next stage, with Hilltops Council agreeing to investigate external funding for survey and concept design work.

The decision was made at Council’s August ordinary meeting after councillors considered a report on options for creating a safer and more accessible connection between the township and the popular visitor attraction.

Cr Alison Foreman moved an amendment calling on Council to investigate and seek external funding opportunities to undertake a detailed survey and concept design for a shared pedestrian and cycling path to the garden.

If external funding cannot be secured, Council will consider allocating funding to progress the project through the 2027–28 budget process.

The amendment was carried unanimously.

Cr Foreman said the idea had receiPved a positive response from the community and believed it was worth continuing to pursue rather than allowing the proposal to stop with the initial report.

She said a shared path could provide benefits for residents, visitors and tourism while also improving safety for people currently walking in the area.

“I think it would be a great thing for the community, visitors and everybody to enjoy,” Cr Foreman told the meeting.

She said people were already walking along roads in the area and believed the project could provide a safer connection while helping bring the Chinese Tribute Garden closer to the town.

“There’s just so many pluses for connecting the Chinese Tribute Garden more closely to the township,” she said.

Cr Foreman described the garden as a potential “jewel in the crown” for families and visitors and said the project could potentially be delivered in stages depending on the preferred route and available funding.

The final alignment has not yet been determined.

During discussion, a railway corridor in Young was raised as one possible route, although Cr Foreman noted its future remained unresolved. A route via Trafalgar Street towards Chinaman’s Dam was also mentioned as an alternative that could be investigated.

Council will now look for external funding opportunities before deciding whether its own funding is required.

In a post-meeting summary, Acting General Manager Sarah Karaitiana said Council would investigate funding opportunities for the detailed survey and concept design and report back on the outcome.

If external funding is not available, the project will return to Council for consideration as part of the 2027–28 budget.

The decision does not commit Council to construction of the path at this stage, but keeps the proposal moving forward while route, design and funding options are explored.