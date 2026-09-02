Hilltops Council has warned property owners with overdue water accounts that water restrictors could be installed unless the debts are brought up to date or a payment arrangement is made.

The update was provided following Council’s August ordinary meeting as part of its ongoing debt recovery work.

Acting General Manager Sarah Karaitiana said Council had recovered $91,000 in overdue rates and charges during the past month.

She said 51 letters had also been sent to people with overdue water accounts, advising that a restrictor could be installed within 14 days if the account was not brought up to date or a payment arrangement entered into.

Mayor Brian Ingram urged people experiencing financial difficulty not to ignore overdue accounts.

He said Council had payment arrangements available and also had a hardship policy for people who may be struggling to meet their obligations.

Residents who have received a letter were encouraged to contact Council before the deadline to discuss their options.

During the meeting, Council staff also explained that water restrictors are not applied where an account is subject to an unresolved dispute.

Staff said the normal process also takes into account whether payments are being made or a payment arrangement is in place.

The debt recovery update comes as Council continues to monitor outstanding rates, charges and sundry debtors across the Hilltops.