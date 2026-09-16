Ingram seeks another term as Hilltops Mayor

Elections for the positions of mayor and deputy mayor will be conducted at Hilltops Council’s next meeting on 23 September. The 11 councillors have now reached the halfway point of their four-year terms, with Cr Brian Ingram and Cr Tony Flanery the incumbents in the mayor and deputy mayors chairs. Mayor Ingram says he plans to stay in his role and hasn’t heard of any other councillors expressing their wish to nominate at this stage. “Yes, it's a crucial period for our Council and I believe I have the necessary experience to help guide us through it,” Cr Ingram. He says that while the first two years of this term have had their challenges, there have been successes as well. “The next two years will require strong leadership, difficult decisions and a willingness to work collaboratively. “My focus will be on ensuring Hilltops Council remains financially responsible while continuing to deliver the infrastructure, services and opportunities that make our region continue to grow. “One of our greatest achievements has been continuing to deliver for our community while navigating a challenging financial environment,” “Council has made difficult decisions to strengthen its financial sustainability, while continuing to invest in essential infrastructure, roads and community services. “We have also continued to advocate strongly to State and Federal Governments for the funding our region needs. “I am particularly proud of the work Council has undertaken to improve our roads and infrastructure, progress major projects such as the Young Trunk Drainage Upgrade. “We continue support our local economy and events, and strengthen relationships with our community and regional partners. The mayor also signalled the upcoming event season around the region as a reason he wants to remain at the helm. “Our region continues to attract investment, visitors and new opportunities, and award winning events such as the National Cherry Festival demonstrate the strength and diversity of our community. “Looking ahead, financial sustainability will remain one of our biggest challenges. “Like councils across NSW, we are facing increasing costs, pressure on rates and charges, ageing infrastructure and growing expectations about the services councils provide. “We need to make sure we are financially responsible while continuing to provide the services our community relies on. “Over the next two years, we also need to focus on maintaining and improving our road network and continuing to advocate for our fair share of government funding. Cr Flanery was approached for comment for this story but did not respond before deadline. There have been no public statements made from any councillors wishing to challenge for his role. The next Hilltops Council meeting will be held next Wednesday at 4:30pm, with votes to be cast on these two key positions.