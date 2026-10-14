Hilltops fights $2.5 million grant cut

Hilltops Council have lodged a submission to the NSW Grants Commission over the $2.5 million they stand to lose annually in Financial Assistance Grants. The allocations and lack of public methodology behind them were a major talking point at the Cootamundra electorate mayoral summit in Harden on Friday 9 October. Deputy mayor Tony Flanery and acting general manager Sarah Karaitiana were in attendance and say they are frustrated with the lack of clarity coming in from above. “The most disappointing aspect of it is we haven't got a clue how they've calculated what you should or shouldn't receive,” Cr Flanery said. “The Grants Commission have asked councils to come back with their views on the results, and then if they're not happy with them, to come up with an alternative methodology. “Well, if you don't really know the basis of their methodology, how can you come up with an alternative one?” “And how can you come up with a position that robs from Peter to pay Paul?” Of the nine councils at the mayoral summit Hilltops are the worst off, while the neighbouring Cowra Council are set to receive over $2 million more in funding. Overall, the electorate stands to lose around $6 million in grant funding. “It is that serious that it will have to impact our workforce, the way we deliver services to the community,” Ms Karaitiana added. “We're already running at a million-dollar deficit after we get our grants, we're very reliant on them, and to say that we'd be $2.5 million worse off, that's going to have detrimental impacts. “The community will notice differences, and we're going to have to continually change the way we do business.” Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke was outspoken about the proposed changes at the mayoral summit last Friday. “It's really troubling the way that the New South Wales government and the Grants Commission have gone about this process,” Ms Cooke said. “It’s baffling to the mayors, to the general managers and it's baffling to me. “If councils are expected to absorb those costs incurred in doing their business because the grants have been taken away, it leaves councils with only two options, they either cut services and close facilities or they raise rates. “Now we are in a cost of living crisis. No ratepayer in our electorate can afford to absorb a rate increase of that nature. It's not possible. “By the same token, every single community deserves to have a fully operational library, fully operational swimming pools and to have parks and gardens that are representative of who we are and where we live and that's what's at risk. “If they don't put through a rate rise and the government doesn't restore grants to where it needs to be, those services will be cut and that's an unacceptable situation as well.” Acting general manager Karaitiana said the community have been consulted about the prospect of a special rate variation. “We were told in no uncertain terms by our community that they don't have the capacity to pay an additional amount for rates,” she said. “So I guess we're snookered in that if, under the proposed methodology, if we were to do a special rate variation, we'd be penalised because they would take more money off us. “And then if we don't do one, we can't cover the amount we're losing.” Submissions are now closed, with more to follow in the coming months. “They may get the feedback, ignore it, and announce on the eve of Christmas that it's going to proceed, which you wouldn't put past them,” Cr Flanery said.